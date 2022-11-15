Can Switzerland Ever Become a 2,000-Watt Society?

Swiss policymakers have several times attempted to advance systemic changes toward energy reduction. Traffic planners in Zurich have, as a 2011 New York Times report put it, “been working overtime in recent years to torment drivers” and reclaim public space for pedestrians. A revision to the country’s national climate law that would have increased taxes on flying and driving narrowly failed in 2021 after the oil and auto lobbies mobilized against it. A proposal to end factory farming, meanwhile, failed at the polls in September. But generally, Morisini argues, such social reforms are “rarely considered as options, debates on them are frowned upon, and, instead, vast resources are still invested to convince people to boost their consumption.”

Reducing people’s habitual energy consumption is mostly framed as a personal choice, not a matter of government intervention. In Zurich, for instance, the city offers a 2,000-watt calculator, which allows residents to figure out their energy consumption so they can adjust it accordingly on their own. The city government, meanwhile, has framed its role in bringing about a 2,000-watt society as a “role model” that can provide “attractive examples” of a 2,000-watt lifestyle. The city, however, has often shown considerable restraint in using its bully pulpit. In 2011, for instance, it began offering a “Menu Plus”—a menu composed mostly of seasonal, regional, and vegan products designed to have “60 percent less impact on the climate”—in four of its staff cafeterias. But the city stopped short of suggesting that this less energy-intensive way of eating should be required or incentivized. “We don’t want to tell people what to eat,” said Beat von Felten, a project manager with the city.

This rhetorical passivity, according to Christian Schaffner, the executive director of the Energy Science Center of ETH Zurich, is a reaction to a perceived reality: Swiss people don’t actually want to use less energy. “If you ask people in general, ‘Do you want to save the climate?’ they will say yes. If you ask them, ‘Are you OK if we forbid you to drive your private car into the city?’ they will say no,” he told me. Even in a country where a reduction of energy consumption has been approved by voters in several cities, several Swiss officials claim that so-called energy sufficiency, i.e., a reduction to sustainable levels through behavior change, is just too politically perilous to propose. “If you talk about sufficiency, you don’t get elected. So nobody talks about sufficiency,” Blindebacher said.