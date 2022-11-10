At COP27, the U.S. Midterms Mean Everything and Nothing

In line with a founding principal of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or UNFCCC—establishing the “common but differentiated responsibility and respective capabilities” of different countries to address the issue—the Kyoto Protocol established a distinction between Annex I and Annex II countries, designating developed and developing nations, respectively. The former would be committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Byrd-Hagel Resolution—both of whose Republican sponsors received generous donations from corporate polluters—committed the U.S. to opposing this principle in all future treaties. It stipulated that the U.S. would not sign on to any pact that would require emissions cuts from richer countries but not poorer ones, nor any that “would result in serious harm to the U.S. economy.” It added that any future agreement requiring Senate ratification should be accompanied by “an analysis of the detailed financial costs which would be incurred by, and other impacts on, the U.S. economy.” This all helped set the stage for the Paris Agreement, where emissions are reduced through voluntary pledges (“Nationally Determined Contributions”) from every country.

While there’s still more than a week to go at COP27, Team America appears to be sticking mostly to these 1997 principles, continuing to oppose a dedicated financing facility for loss and damage. The European Union has taken a similar stance against “discussing this issue of liability and compensation,” though several EU member states have now pledged to put money toward loss and damage in recent days. Discussing funding for adaptation on Wednesday, the U.S. delegation advocated deleting a reference to developed and developing countries and changing a line soliciting contributions to the U.N. Adaptation Fund from “invites developed country Parties” to “invites all Parties.” These are the quieter and more behind-the-scenes forms of U.S. obstruction—as opposed to the Trump administration’s more blunt-force approach—that have helped delay international action on climate for decades.

“The U.S. always acted in bad faith. It’s not a problem with the system,” Singh told me, referring to the UNFCCC. “It’s how countries like the U.S., and led by the U.S., did not allow the system to work. They have systematically lowered the ambition.” That the need for climate financing is so great now—it’s estimated to reach $2 trillion per year by 2030—is a direct result of the lack of progress so far. “People are suffering because of 30 years of inaction and [the U.S.] is blocking action now by not letting us develop an institutional mechanism to support people right now and in the future.”