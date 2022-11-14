Dear Political Reporters: Can We Please Hold Off on 2024 Presidential Predictions?

What early polling also misses is that voters in presidential primaries are notoriously fickle. With all the candidates in the same party, it is easy for voters to vacillate among several candidates before they cast their ballots. A 2016 study by the Pew Research Center found that 44 percent of the Democratic primary voters they polled had changed their allegiance at least once during the battle for the nomination—and that was during an unusually uncrowded year, mostly just a contest between Sanders and Clinton instead of the typical free-for-all of most open nominations.

I am not suggesting that political reporters should ignore the tensions in the Republican Party over the Trump-DeSantis rivalry or Democratic discomfort about an octogenarian president running for another term. But too many political reporters over-confidently believe that they can forecast the next two years in politics without any idea of the state of the economy, the public mood, the outcome of the war in Ukraine, the status of the legal investigations of Trump, or the latest disruptions by a rogue Supreme Court.

The problem with these guessing games is that they reduce the question of governing this country in a time of torment to a sports contest. Baseball fans may find it diverting in the off-season to speculate where current Yankees’ star Aaron Judge may end up as this year’s priciest free agent. But political reporting should be held to a higher standard. The most truthful words about 2024 that any pundit can utter are these: “I don’t know and nobody else does either.”