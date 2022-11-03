Wes Moore Is the Most Overlooked Candidate in the Midterms

Moore’s resume hits almost every electoral sweet spot in the Democratic Party: childhood family struggles; Rhodes Scholarship; glittering military record; best-selling book; and using private sector resources to fight poverty. About all that is missing is Donald Trump screaming about Moore’s birth certificate. Moore has become a favorite of the White House with Kamala Harris campaigning for him in late October and Joe Biden scheduled to come to Maryland for an election eve get-out-the-vote rally. The commitment is entirely symbolic, since no one worries about Maryland going Republican even if things turn dire for Democrats elsewhere next week. Adding to his aura, Moore was invited to speak to the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting where he, as a veteran, urged the party not to cede patriotism to the Republicans as a political issue. Afterwards, a leading DNC insider who was in attendance—not normally prone someone to gush—described Moore to me as “a future president.”

Ironically, Moore’s major rival in the hard-fought gubernatorial primary—which he narrowly won by 15,000 votes—was former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who chaired the DNC until Joe Biden’s inauguration. It was a race decided far more on charisma than major divergences on issues, with Moore boosted by Oprah Winfrey’s fund-raising help and a key endorsement by Steny Hoyer, the House majority leader who is a revered figure in Maryland Democratic politics.

The months since he secured his party’s nomination in August have been heady days for Moore as a general election victory seems assured and he doesn’t yet face the responsibilities of actually governing. In the campaign he has stressed a few visionary ideas (most notably, a $100-million plan for a trust fund for Maryland children born into poverty), but most of his agenda reflects the mainstream of the Democratic Party. With Hogan leaving office with a 70-percent approval rating, Maryland is a rare state where a change from a Republican to a Democratic governor does not require a head-spinning shift in policy priorities. In fact, Moore almost never directly mentions the incumbent governor in his campaign speeches.