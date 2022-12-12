Preparing for the Worst

After the 2024 election, especially if the Democrat wins it but the Republicans steal it, the devolution into two Americas is a near certainty. Republicans have reshaped the Supreme Court in their own image and no longer care if their social goals are deeply unpopular, because they are governing purely for their base. The question is, will Republicans be successful in asserting national control? And if they are, what comes next? Will blue states like California simply ignore federal laws and Supreme Court rulings? Will they make this independence official? Alternately, will they quietly acquiesce and pretend that there is a way to recover from a descent into competitive authoritarianism if everyone just gets out and votes? The most terrifying question is what happens if some substantial portion of the left decides violence is the only path back to self-determination. When a population collectively realizes that peaceful change at the ballot box, or by petitioning their leaders, is no longer possible, and when there are competing ideologies and lots of guns available, history shows that the result is often years of political violence: not necessarily outright civil war, but assassinations, mass shootings, arson, bombings, and so on.

Scenario Two:

Separation or Divorce? What a Divided United States Might Look Like

If the United States was a couple, any sane therapist would tell them to get a divorce before even worse domestic violence broke out. The two sides fight over the same sorts of things couples do: the kids, religion, what’s on TV, who makes more money. Beneath it all are seemingly irreconcilable differences. The two sides hate each other, are incapable of communicating anymore, and find each other’s demands and vision for where the marriage goes completely unacceptable. Worse, the GOP’s open infatuation with competitive authoritarianism is like a man telling his wife he plans on chaining her up in the basement so he can go “full time” with his Hungarian mistress.

But, as messy and complicated as a divorce is, a country with almost 250 years of history together, 330 million people, a GDP of over $20 trillion, and the world’s second-largest nuclear arsenal is many orders of magnitude worse. After 2024, it is entirely possible that GOP officials will control all three branches of government in near perpetuity, as their think tanks (such as the Claremont Institute) have made it clear they intend to seize power for “a generation or two” to remake the country in their own image. This term, the Supreme Court will decide Moore v. Harper, a case in which some court observers worry that SCOTUS will narrowly endorse the so-called independent state legislature (ISL) theory, which posits that state legislatures should have virtually unfettered powers to set rules for federal elections, meaning that state legislatures could potentially overturn election results and have the imprimatur of the Supreme Court in doing so. That could rig democracy permanently. While deep red states would cheer this development on, our future will largely depend on how blue states, and deep blue urban centers, react to this democratic decline.