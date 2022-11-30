Congress Needs to Rein in Presidential Emergency Powers Now

Trump even declared that the president’s “authority is total” and insisted, “I have the right to do a lot of things people don’t even know about.” Trump was eerily echoing a line from the 1962 film The Manchurian Candidate in which the master coup plotter played by Angela Lansbury speaks of imposing powers that “will make martial law seem like anarchy.” Despite warnings from civil society and journalists, Trump’s authoritarian intentions were not taken seriously until it was almost too late.

Under the Constitution, there are two pathways to presidential emergency authority: powers delegated by Congress, and powers inherent in the office of the chief executive. These are called Article 1 and Article 2 powers, respectively, for the sections that deal with the legislative and executive branches.

These two sets of powers pose related but distinct challenges. Because Article 1 emergency powers have been delegated to the president, Congress retains oversight responsibility. New York University Professor Liza Goitein, an emergency powers expert at the Brennan Center for Justice, has catalogued over 120 known statutory delegations and many unexpired national emergencies. Indeed, the U.S. finds itself in a seemingly permanent state of emergency. Some of the most sweeping delegations such as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the Patriot Act also blur the lines between national security, where the president has broadest authority, and domestic affairs, where constitutional protections should reign supreme.