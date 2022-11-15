Funding for helping developing countries deal with climate disasters richer nations have caused is colloquially referred to as “loss and damage” financing. Among other matters, a draft negotiating text released Monday laid out what national delegations see as the choices for what to do until 2024, based on last week’s discussions. “Option 1”—loosely representing the position of the G77 plus China negotiating bloc of developing countries—states that there should be an agreement within the next week to form a “new operating entity” for loss and damage financing that will be up and running by November 2024, with the next two years devoted to figuring out the details. Option 2—the stance pushed by several wealthier countries, including the U.S.—is to spend that time on discussions about how it might be possible for the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement to use a “mosaic of funding arrangements,” at some point, to respond to the need for loss and damage financing.

That’s the context in which the G7 countries—headed by Germany—held an official launch event Monday for an initiative known as the Global Shield Against Climate Risks, alongside the 58 countries included in the V20 grouping of climate-vulnerable nations. The push, which got a shout-out from Biden in his speech on Friday, will establish three main financing vehicles to help poorer countries pay for climate damages. The first would involve directing funds from wealthier countries to offset the cost of insurance policies that will kick in when disasters strike. Another vehicle would direct funds toward existing, related programs at multilateral development banks. The third element is a fund to provide grants to projects developed by climate-vulnerable V20 countries and those in the Climate Vulnerable Forum, another Global Shield partner. The first recipients of Global Shield funds will be Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Fiji, Ghana, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Senegal, and several countries have already pledged money toward the initiative.

At best, critics say, Global Shield can play an important but modest role in meeting the massive need for loss and damage financing; it can’t meaningfully address creeping changes like sea level rise and desertification, for instance. It also won’t be accountable to the UNFCCC. At worst, Global Shield is seen as a harmful distraction, deflecting focus away from the need to establish a dedicated body to collect and distribute loss and damage funds and sowing divisions among the G77 and China (the bloc calling for this dedicated loss and damage financing body). “It’s very hard to say insurance is bad,” Adrián Martínez, director of the Costa Rican NGO La Ruta del Clima, told me, referring to the Global Shield’s focus on insurance schemes. He and other civil society observers had just been kicked out of a negotiating room on the issue, pursuant to a rule instituted last year at COP26—meant as a Covid precaution—that no one could watch proceedings if they didn’t have a chair. “The tool itself is not bad; it’s the fact that you’re promoting it as an alternative to what vulnerable countries want at this moment. It’s a tactical move to defeat what those countries actually require.”