European ministers denied that Global Shield was being used to distract from more comprehensive solutions, namely on deciding to establish a dedicated new body for loss and damage financing overseen by the UN. “It is not a kind of tactic to avoid formal negotiation on loss and damage funding arrangements here,” German development minister Svenja Schulze told Reuters on Monday. “Global Shield isn’t the one and only solution for loss and damage. Certainly not. We need a broad range of solutions.”

At a press conference on Saturday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry offered a subtle nod to the U.S. position, reiterating the U.S. commitment to “find the best ways of harnessing the capacities of existing institutions and fill the gaps in the response thus far” (his emphasis). To read between the lines: the U.S. is not supporting any new bodies to fund loss and damage. When The Guardian’s Fiona Harvey asked him to elaborate, Kerry responded bluntly. “Frankly, I don’t think anyone has fully defined what a ‘facility’ is,” he said, referring to a loss and damage financing facility that has been discussed extensively over the last several years. “We will engage in a very real and genuine dialogue about how do we do this best. It’s complicated.” He reiterated to The New York Times Lisa Friedman that the U.S. is “not at a facility discussion yet. We’re trying to discuss what financial arrangements might be.”

Unless you’ve spent a great deal of time attempting to understand what’s going on at COP, all of the above will sound perfectly reasonable. There’s a massive need to fund loss and damage. The U.S. has agreed that it is important to have a discussion about how to get those funds to the right places and fill the gap. They even agreed to put loss and damage on the official agenda for this year’s talks, meaning there needs to be some kind of outcome decided on by the time negotiators leave Sharm el-Sheikh next weekend. They’re supporting an initiative that will help do that. Everyone agrees on the goal, U.S. negotiators say. The debate is about how to get there, and solutions are complicated. Let’s not rush it.