Reasons to Celebrate the Midterms? Sure. But Here’s Why We’re Still in Deep Trouble.

While there is some debate whether Republicans in the House will have the stomach for impeachment hearings, it seems likely that the Freedom Caucus will be larger, louder, and more powerful than a tiny handful of new representatives elected from tight districts. This is another side effect of partisan gerrymandering, which causes less than 14 percent of congressional districts to be competitive. Hesitant Republicans will also be pushed hard by Fox News and other conservative media outlets to go along with aggressive investigations in order to avoid the “RINO” label and a potential primary challenge.

The quality of Republicans going to Congress isn’t improving either. It appears Lauren Boebert is going to squeak out a win in Colorado. Soon-to-be Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio, who embraced Donald Trump when he saw him as a ticket to power, is both openly Christian nationalist and completely unqualified. While prominent election deniers such as Mark Finchem in Arizona and Marchant in Nevada lost their races, on the whole they did well nationally. The Washington Post notes that about 60 percent of election-denying Republicans nominees on the November ballot won their races. On top of that, about 70 percent of Republicans in the House are election deniers who will happily work to overturn the 2024 election given the chance.

At the same time, voters in Ohio and North Carolina have decided they’ve had enough of democracy, and put partisan supreme courts in place. These courts will allow gerrymandered borders and voter suppression in those states to ensure that elections there hold all the suspense and drama of finding out whether Putin’s United Russia Party retains control of the Duma.