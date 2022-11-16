Reasons to Celebrate the Midterms? Sure. But Here’s Why We’re Still in Deep Trouble.

However you want to spin it, losing the House is still a loss. Whether Republicans control the House by three votes or 50, it is effectively the end of the Biden legislative agenda. It is also effectively the end of any hope of securing voting rights, limiting gerrymandering, or preventing electoral shenanigans before the 2024 election. The irony is that gerrymandering made the GOP takeover possible. While Democrats in New York acceded to rulings by the state Supreme Court striking down gerrymandered districts favoring Democrats, Republicans in Ohio, North Carolina, Alabama, and Louisiana went to the election with maps struck down by state courts still in place.

The results of House elections will bring America’s dysfunctional government into sharp focus over the next two years. For the GOP, a three-seat majority is far too small to manage the fractious Freedom Caucus. These Republican hard-liners aren’t interested in governance; they will insist on making everything a life-or-death showdown with no room for compromise. This includes funding the government and raising the debt ceiling. Whoever the speaker is will face the same ugly choices that John Boehner and Paul Ryan did: Cater to the radicals, or work with Democrats to pass needed legislation and be labeled a Republican in Name Only. Former Republican insiders assure me that they will choose the former.

Instead of keeping the government running or servicing the national debt, the GOP-led House will make investigations and potential impeachment of President Biden the centerpiece of their reign. Imagine the repetitive overkill of Benghazi with the conspiracy-laden nuttiness of anti-vaccine diatribes against Anthony Fauci, and obsession with Hunter Biden’s laptop.