Why the Right’s Immigration Demagoguery Crashed and Burned in the Midterms

It should be noted too that during the midterm campaign, Republicans were also undone by an anti-immigrant messaging blunder that actually turned the far right’s professed border concerns into a joke. The hysterical warnings that flowed forth from right-wing voices in the media over a bizarre theory that smuggled fentanyl might, for reasons no one ever bothered to explain, end up in Halloween candy prompted nationwide derision. (Narcotics are certainly smuggled northward—but the drugs are nearly always carried on main highways through the ports of entry, often by U.S. citizens.)

What’s more, the FoxNews–Republican propaganda offensive has started to unravel in another area: the supposed “war zone” on the U.S. side of the border. Anyone who has been down there recently will not be surprised that the lurid Fox accounts don’t square with reality in towns like McAllen and Eagle Pass, Texas, where life mostly continues as usual. In fact, The Monitor, the excellent local paper in McAllen, reported in October that crime there had reached a 37-year low. McAllen police chief Victor Rodriguez told the paper that “the rest of the world thinks crime is through the roof and that this is a lawless region.”



The right’s failure to manufacture border hysteria and win significant votes should prompt Alejandro Mayorkas and the Biden administration to stop carrying on Trump’s policies and to start obeying the U.S. Refugee Act of 1980, which guarantees migrants the right to ask for asylum. Fox News and the Republicans routinely describe the people who cross our border as “illegal aliens.” While this expression may be technically correct, it is hardly accurate. Many, in fact still probably most, of those who cross these days immediately surrender to the Border Patrol so that they can start the asylum process; this is not standard criminal behavior. Others increasingly have been trying to evade the authorities—because they knew (until Judge Sullivan’s decision) that many of them would otherwise be immediately sent back to Mexico under Title 42—or, in the case of more than 26,000 Haitians so far, put on planes and deported back to their gang-ridden nation.