ICE Begs Supreme Court for Right to Racially Profile Immigrants

“Needless to say, no one thinks that speaking Spanish or working in construction always creates reasonable suspicion. Nor does anyone suggest those are the only factors federal agents ever consider. But in many situations, such factors—alone or in combination—can heighten the likelihood that someone is unlawfully present in the United States, above and beyond the one-in-10 baseline odds in the District. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are entitled to rely on these factors when ramping up enforcement of immigration laws in the District.”

ICE isn’t saying the quiet part out loud; it’s shouting it from the rooftops. Their priority is to detain Latinos indiscriminately and figure out the rest later because that’s what Trump and his white nationalist cadre think is best for the country.

Homeland Security has gone and will continue to go to great lengths to deny its racial motivations, even calling racial profiling accusations “hogwash.” But its own officers have admitted to chasing people down with absolutely zero confirmation of their immigration status. And for the “if they’re innocent and legal, why would they run?” crowd: What would you do if a bunch of masked men hopped out of an unmarked car or a Penske truck and pounced on you with no warning?