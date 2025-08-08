ICE Responds After Arresting “Trump Burger” Co-Owner

But in May, Beainy found himself on the wrong side of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown when he was arrested on allegations of immigration fraud. The Department of Homeland Security said they’d received evidence that the marriage through which he had applied for citizenship was a “sham designed to game the system.”

“This person has no Green Card, a history of illegal marriages, and an assault charge. DHS is actively pursuing all legal avenues to address this flagrant abuse of our immigration laws,” the agency said in a statement to Chron. In June, Beainy was granted his request for bond while he undergoes immigration proceedings.

Beainy told Chron that his attorney had advised him not to comment, but did say that “90 percent of the s—t they’re saying is not true.”