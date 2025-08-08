Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted/
/

ICE Responds After Arresting “Trump Burger” Co-Owner

Donald Trump’s anti-immigration crusade is sweeping up everyone.

A burger stamped with "Trump" and a tiny U.S. flag on a toothpick sits in a basket with fries.
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security is doubling down on the arrest of the man behind the infamous Donald Trump-themed burger restaurant, who now faces deportation, Chron reported Thursday.

Roland Mehrez Beainy, a 28-year-old Lebanese immigrant, opened the original Trump Burger in Bellville, Texas, in 2020 and has since expanded into a chain across the state. While the restaurants have no official connection to the president, Beainy said that he’d launched the business in support of Trump who he believed had greatly improved the economy during his first term—and even said that he hoped to collaborate with the president one day.

But in May, Beainy found himself on the wrong side of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown when he was arrested on allegations of immigration fraud. The Department of Homeland Security said they’d received evidence that the marriage through which he had applied for citizenship was a “sham designed to game the system.”

“This person has no Green Card, a history of illegal marriages, and an assault charge. DHS is actively pursuing all legal avenues to address this flagrant abuse of our immigration laws,” the agency said in a statement to Chron. In June, Beainy was granted his request for bond while he undergoes immigration proceedings.

Beainy told Chron that his attorney had advised him not to comment, but did say that “90 percent of the s—t they’re saying is not true.”

“Despite false claims to the contrary, Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States,” the DHS said in another statement to Chron on Thursday.

“Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission. This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have.”

This isn’t the first time that Trump’s massive deportation scheme has swept up his own supporters, but that doesn’t always make them change their tune. After one mother was ripped away from her family, her husband actually blamed Biden for allowing open borders.

It’s not clear just how Beainy’s arrest will impact his devotion to Trump, or his restaurant chain—where the menu features an assortment of sandwiches stamped with a bolded “TRUMP” insignia, and staked with an American flag toothpick, as well as the Biden Burger, topped with “old tomato and our oldest buns unavailable due to cheating and inflation.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Tells Purple Heart Recipients Life Wasn’t So Easy for Him Either

Trump dodged the draft, by the way.

Donald Trump speaking at the presidential podium.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s version of a Purple Heart ceremony apparently involves honoring himself.

The president, a reputed draft dodger, likened himself to America’s wounded or killed veterans Thursday: “It wasn’t that easy for me, either,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by 100 Purple Heart recipients—three of whom had given Trump their own medals last year in the aftermath of the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt.

“Last year, after an assassin tried to take my life in Butler, Pennsylvania, Thomas generously mailed me one of his Purple Hearts. Many of the other veterans showed me the same unbelievable gesture of kindness, including three-time Purple Heart recipient John Ford and Gerald Enter Jr., who also came along with us and did us a great, great favor,” Trump said.

A bullet struck the top of Trump’s right ear during a campaign rally in July 2024.

“Gerald, John, and Thomas, I want to thank you very much. What a great honor to get those Purple Hearts,” the president continued. “I guess in a certain way, it wasn’t that easy for me, either, when you think of it. But you went through a lot more than I did, and I appreciate it all very much.”

Trump’s gifted medals belie his candid disregard for the American military: He has requested that wounded veterans be kept out of military parades; refused to visit a World War II graveyard; derided deceased soldiers as “suckers” and “losers”; and claimed that the Presidential Medal of Freedom he awarded to one of his billionaire donors was “much better” than the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor.

And Trump never earned his own military honors thanks to a conveniently timed bone spur diagnosis that helped him skirt the Vietnam War draft in 1968.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Jr. Posts Deranged Photo of His Dad Throwing a Sex Toy

This family is all the same type of misogynist, gross, and weird.

Donald Trump Jr. smiles
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr., clearly thinks it’s hilarious that WNBA players are getting dildos hurled at them on the court: On Thursday, he posted a cringey meme of his dad tossing one from the roof of the White House.

The 44-year old posted a meme on Instagram (already off to a bad start) showing the president during his eerie rooftop walk Monday, and a neon green sex toy flying toward the ground where an AI-generated image of a women’s basketball game has been inserted.

“Posted without further comment. 😂😂😂” the eldest Trump wrote in the caption.

The meme was made in reference to a recent series of incidents at WNBA games where audience members tossed dildos onto the court, as part of a viral trend started by a crypto company. The trend has been used to sexualize and demean athletes during games, with some of the players being purposefully targeted with airborne sex toys. Since July 29, there have been at least six incidents at games, frustrating players, coaches, and fans.

For Trump Jr., the meme seems to be the perfect intersection of furtive interests in both misogyny and cryptocurrency—something he and his dad have in common! Trump Jr. recently purchased 350,000 shares of a hemorrhaging social media firm for a stake in its bitcoin stockpile, as Trump Media & Technology Group has raised $2.3 billion to create a “treasury” of Bitcoin.

A lot of the comments on the post appeared to be people asking for more information on alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—a promise the Trump administration made but then clawed back. Brian Glenn, a right-wing propagandist and boyfriend of MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, responded enthusiastically.

“Greatest IG account. Ever,” Glenn wrote.

Trump Jr. replied, “you’re welcome.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Suffers Major Legal Blow on His Beloved “Alligator Alcatraz”

The immigrant detention center in Florida was just dealt a serious setback by environmental groups.

Two protesters stand below a sign reading "Alligator Alcatraz," near the detention center.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A federal judge has ordered Florida to halt construction of President Trump’s “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention facility for two weeks.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams’s temporary restraining order, issued Thursday, gives some reprieve to the environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians who brought the lawsuit against the state of Florida on the grounds that the facility violates numerous environmental laws and is a threat to the region’s rich wetlands in the Everglades. The center would also be a specific threat to panthers, according to Randy Kautz, a wildlife expert who testified in the lawsuit.

“There has been a stable reproducing population of panthers in this area in this range at least over the last 30 years,” he testified in court. “Panthers have succeeded and resided here.… There is a chance that [expanding Alligator Alcatraz] results in putting this species at risk.”

Alligator Alcratraz’s leadership has also disregarded the environmental review process required by the National Environmental Policy Act.

While temporary, this halts a pet project for Trump that has already received accusations of abuse and inhumane conditions for detained immigrants and workers alike. Williams will continue to hear the case.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Scott Bessent Finally Admits the Truth About Trump’s Tariff Costs

Trump’s treasury secretary knows exactly who’s paying for his sweeping tariffs.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was finally able to admit that tariffs are indeed a tax on American importers and consumers, as Trump’s tariffs affecting virtually the entire world took effect on Thursday. 

“We’ve got a tariff of 50 percent on Brazil now, I think. And so, if um, someone here, an importer, wants to buy Brazilian products today or tomorrow and import them, they’re gonna pay 50 percent through the Treasury,” MSNBC’s Eugene Robinson said to Bessent, explaining the policy to the treasury secretary as if he were a child. “So who writes that check?” 

Bessent has had some issues answering this question directly in the recent past, and he began to equivocate once again. 

“Well, couple of things. First, we could have substitutions, so there’s very little that only comes from Brazil,” Bessent replied. “It could come from Argentina, it could come from—”

“But assuming it does come from Brazil, say, or it comes from any country with a tariff,” Robinson said, pulling him back to the actual question. “Who writes the check to the Treasury?”

“Well, the check is written to the person who receives it at the dock, in the U.S.” 

“Mhm, the check, is, quote, ‘written by the person who receives it at the dock.’ So the tariff is paid in this country by the importer, is that right?” Robinson said, again highlighting the crux of the matter.

“But the Brazilian exporter could decide that they wanna keep market share, they could lower their price to the full 50 percent of the tariff—”

“Right, they could eat part of the cost.”

“Which is what we’ve seen,” Bessent continued unconvincingly.

“Uh-huh, OK, OK. But the check is written by the importer right, at the dock?” 

“Right, and then the importer can pass it on or not.” 

Not only is Bessent doing everything in his power to avoid the truth of the situation—U.S. importers foot the bill here—he’s also spinning pipe dreams regarding the likelihood of American companies or other countries willingly volunteering to “eat part of the cost.” Trump’s tariffs will raise prices on importers, and those importers will pass those prices on to consumers. Products from Brazil, India, and countless other countries will grow more expensive. Trump has already publicly feuded with Walmart after the corporation said it would refuse to eat tariff costs and would raise prices. 

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain. Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS  last year, far more than expected,” Trump wrote in May. “Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS,’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!” 

American consumers should expect more lies and business confrontations from this administration while prices everywhere rise. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

MTG Under Serious Fire From Surprising Group

Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking heat for finally admitting Israel is carrying out a genocide in Gaza.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene stands outside the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is basically a Democrat, according to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

AIPAC, one of the largest lobbies in the United States, excoriated Greene in a fundraising email to its supporters Thursday for describing Israel’s actions in Gaza as a “genocide,” likening the MAGA Republican to some of the most progressive voices on Capitol Hill.

“You expect anti-Israel smears from Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar,” the group said. “But now, Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined their ranks—spouting the same vile rhetoric and voting against the US-Israel alliance.”

Advocates, academics, United Nations experts, and human rights groups in and out of Israel have said the state, founded in the wake of the Holocaust, is committing genocide in Palestine. Last week, Greene joined them.

“It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct 7th in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza,” the far-right Georgia congresswoman wrote on X at the time.

AIPAC derided Greene’s comments as “disgusting.”

A U.N.-backed international food security body reported last week that the “worst-case famine scenario” is currently occurring in Gaza, where Israeli forces have restricted local access to food, water, electricity, and medicine. The report fell short of labeling the situation a full-blown famine, though at least 197 starvation deaths have occurred in the war-torn region, local health authorities told Vatican News.

“This is not a warning. It is a reality unfolding before our eyes,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement, underscoring that the “trickle of aid” to Gaza “must become an ocean.”

Yet help may not be on the way. Speaking with reporters Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Donald Trump had effectively given Israel a pass to take over the remainder of Gaza.

Rachel Kahn/
/

Republican Woman Running for Office Thinks Women Shouldn’t Hold Office

Meet Mylie Biggs.

Mylie Biggs smiles in front of some cactuses
Mylie Biggs/X

This Republican woman running for office thinks women shouldn’t run for office.

Mylie Biggs, the daughter of Trump-loving Representative Andy Biggs, is running for a seat in the Arizona state Senate. And a year ago, she went on a podcast and said that she doesn’t believe women should hold political office, reported the Phoenix New Times.

“Honestly, I don’t know if I would vote for any female. I don’t know if females should be in office,” Biggs said on the show.

“There are a lot of really good women in office, I’m not trying to hate on anyone—like, some really good congresswomen,” Biggs added. “Yeah, I don’t think women should hold office in general. That’s my position. That’s my stance. I think women should run the home.”

Biggs launched her campaign in late June, saying on X, “My parents taught me to love my country, the Constitution, and to value my freedoms. I’ve watched so many good people in my life serve this country in the military and in public office. I too seek to serve.”

But on the podcast, Biggs didn’t seem interested in serving—or even in working at all. She lamented how “modern feminism” has changed the world, “starting with women’s right to vote.”

“I hate a 9-to-5 schedule,” Biggs added. “I get home, and I don’t want to do anything else. Like, women aren’t built for this.”

Since announcing, Biggs has not submitted a campaign finance report, and has not yet raised any money, according to the Phoenix New Times.

Many women are “built for this,” but perhaps Biggs is not one of them.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Netanyahu Says Trump Has Greenlit Diabolical Plan for Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu is going full steam ahead.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points with both fingers while speaking at a podium
Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Thursday that Donald Trump is totally fine with his illegal takeover of Gaza. 

During an interview with Fox News, host Bill Hemmer pressed Netanyahu on whether the U.S. government had agreed with his plan to fully occupy Gaza.

“Has President Trump given the green light for your plan to take over the remaining 25 percent of Gaza and occupy all of it?” Hemmer asked.

“Well, you know, he understands that it’s Israel who’s gonna do the fighting. It’s not American soldiers,” Netanyahu replied

“Did he give you a yes?” Hemmer pressed. 

“Well, he just says, ‘I know Israel will do what it has to do,’ and we haven’t gotten into that kind of discussion,” Netanyahu said. 

Netanyahu said that he and Trump had discussed conducting a “humanitarian search” in Gaza before Israel conducts its “final” military action, which would involve moving the remaining Palestinians into so-called “safe zones.” But in Gaza, humanitarian safe zones are a common target of the Israeli military, leaving Palestinians with nowhere left to go.  

The prime minister also said that Trump had agreed that they need to lay down “key principles” the day after Israel’s final purge. While Netanyahu said that a civilian government needed to be installed in Palestine (he claimed to have no interest in ruling the region), he noted that Israel would need to be in charge of Gaza’s security to ensure that Hamas did not reemerge.

Netanyahu revealed on Fox News that Israel intended to occupy all of Gaza “in order to assure our security, remove Hamas there, enable the population to be free of Gaza, and to pass it to civilian governance that is not Hamas and not anyone advocating the destruction of Israel.” 

“That’s what we want to do. We want to liberate ourselves and liberate the people of Gaza from the awful terror of Hamas,” he said. 

Netanyahu has directed the massive military campaign that has killed more than 60,000 people, causing widespread destruction and famine. Now he claims he wants to liberate the very people his military has been illegally and indiscriminately killing

Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Wants Every School’s Admissions Data. Imagine What Comes Next.

Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order giving him even more power in his war on higher education.

Donald Trump holds up a signed order as others, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, clap behind him.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

After successfully forcing Columbia and Brown to hand over granular admissions data to the administration, President Donald Trump seems to be taking aim at a bigger target: every university in the United States.

Trump is expected to sign an order Thursday mandating that universities turn over applicant data in order to prove they’re not carrying out affirmative action policies, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X.

Leavitt’s post gave no further details on how the government would make these determinations, or what consequences the universities would face if they refused to cooperate.

Trump’s battle against the Ivy League appears to have been a slippery slope leading to a grab for total control over higher education. The president has threatened universities with enormous funding cuts if they don’t follow his orders: dismantling anything purportedly related to diversity, equity, and inclusion; harshly punishing pro-Palestinian protesters; and giving the federal government sway over curriculums and entire academic departments in the name of combating antisemitism.

Since the 2023 Supreme Court decision banning affirmative action, universities have already significantly reworked their admissions processes and criteria. This would go even further, ceding enormous control to the state over not only who gets accepted to these schools but what goes on there. There’s nothing stopping the federal government from using and misusing this data as leverage to further sue, threaten, and claw back funds from universities.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Kash Patel Ousts FBI Official Who Fought Off Previous Loyalty Purges

FBI resistance figure Brian Driscoll has finally fallen.

The FBI seal on the side of the bureau building in Washington, D.C.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Nothing is more important in Donald Trump’s second administration than subservience and loyalty.

FBI Director Kash Patel ordered the ousting of two agents at the bureau Thursday, including Brian Driscoll, who served as the acting director for the agency at the beginning of Trump’s second term.

Driscoll, an 18-year agent, was accidentally appointed acting director of the FBI. But he made a new name for himself in February when he adamantly resisted the president’s early efforts to excise bureau employees.

“Last night I was informed that tomorrow will be my last day in the FBI,” Driscoll wrote in a note to his colleagues, obtained by MSNBC. “I understand that you may have a lot of questions regarding why, for which I currently have no answers. No cause has been articulated at this time.

“Please know that it has been the honor of my life to serve alongside each of you,” Driscoll continued. “Thank you for allowing me to stand on your shoulders throughout it all. Our collective sacrifices for those we serve is, and will always be, worth it. I regret nothing. You are my heroes, and I remain in your debt.”

The Trump administration intended to install Robert Kissane as Christopher Wray’s replacement in January. But a clerical error instead placed Driscoll at the top of the agency, with Kissane acting as his number two—an oversight that wasn’t corrected until the Senate confirmed Patel at the end of February.

The issue came to a head just two weeks after Trump’s inauguration. When the White House demanded the names of the bureau staff who were involved in the January 6 probe, Driscoll refused, sparking accusations from Justice Department official Emil Bove that there was “insubordination” among the FBI’s leadership.

Driscoll’s full-throated defense of his colleagues was well received by the department, turning him into an unexpected champion defending the agency from the Trump administration’s encroachment. Current and former FBI agents circulated memes referring to the 45-year-old as “Saint Driz.”

