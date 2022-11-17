Which Side Are You On Charts a Thorny Political Awakening

Instead, she nudges Reed toward the same lessons she and his father had to learn as activists: on building trust and person-to-person relationships, on making space for joy, and on staying humble and forging forward even when you don’t win, when the revolution doesn’t come. She takes him to Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, where she used to eat with her Coalition partner Bobby, a Black man who represented South Central. She takes Reed out to South Central, a neighborhood he had never actually set foot in, attempting instead to “understand this history at a safe, critical remove from the place, from the [people] right in front of me.” Gazing up at the Watts Towers for the first time, Reed realizes he feels like a tourist, that he actually does not know how to meaningfully be in solidarity with the Black community there.

The most important lesson Reed’s mother imparts, though, is also what she says is the “biggest challenge—figuring out your own people.” Reed has neglected to do so, out of fear that organizing fellow Asian Americans would only “take up space” and “be another subtle form of anti-Blackness.” When he protests with BLM, a parallel rally is also taking place, led by Chinese Americans who point out that Liang was treated differently from his white colleagues. Reed feels betrayed by “the tens of thousands” who support Liang: “They were ruining all the post-‘68 coalition building between Blacks and Asians, proclaiming that they didn’t want solidarity, they didn’t want to be people of color—they wanted to watch out for their own.” The result of his despair has been to pull away from his own identity: He realizes that he barely understands his own family’s history, especially on his mother’s side, down to the when and how and why of their emigration from Korea.

Crucially, for as much time Wong dedicates to cross-generational dialogue about organizing and history, he spends an equal amount of time capturing Reed’s physical makeover, grounding a heady novel of ideas in visible acts of self-reinvention. Reed’s mother imparts her lessons in exchange for dragging him to an early-morning hot yoga class, to a Korean spa for a full-body scrub, to a strip mall salon for a haircut to fix the crooked chop his activist friend gave him. By putting Reed through bodily discomfort—of crying with relief at the end of the yoga flow, of laying like a “specimen” on a spa table, of “being lathered up like a prize dog” while his friends are protesting Liang’s sentencing—Wong pulls Reed out of his head, out of his clear-cut thinking.