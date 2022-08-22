Forget FDR. Biden Is a Major President in His Own Right.

The results of these unrealistically elevated expectations can be seen in the polls. Even with a slight rebound in Biden’s numbers, there remains a Democratic deficit. According to a new Ipsos survey, only 75 percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s record as president. The Economist/YouGov poll released last week has Biden’s backing among Democrats bumping up to 80 percent, which is the president’s highest rating since May. At this point in 2010, Barack Obama’s approval rate among Democrats was also at 80 percent in the Gallup poll. And ominously for the Democrats, that mark was seen as part of a continued downswing that ultimately led in November to the Republicans gaining six Senate seats and 63 House seats in a sweep that left Obama mostly governing by executive order during his final six years in office.

The combination of the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the threat to democracy posed by Donald Trump may still galvanize Democratic turnout. But a sense of realism among Democrats about what can be accomplished with a narrowly divided Congress remains an important factor in the upcoming elections. If Biden is still faulted by left-wingers for the failure of unicorns to graze on the White House lawn, then the Democrats are probably doomed in November.

But after this summer’s dramatic legislative turnabout, the White House is in full braggadocio mode. Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, boasted in an interview with Politico last week, “The president has delivered the largest economic recovery plan since Roosevelt, the largest infrastructure plan since Eisenhower, the most judges confirmed since Kennedy, the second largest health care bill since Johnson and the largest climate change bill in history.” There is merit to Klain’s argument, though it does make Obama and Bill Clinton look like pikers.