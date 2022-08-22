Forget FDR. Biden Is a Major President in His Own Right.

Biden brought his fixation on Roosevelt into the White House. In a February 2021 CNN interview with Anderson Cooper, Biden said, “I keep reading from presidential historians how I’ve inherited the worst situation since Lincoln, worse than Roosevelt.” Signing his $1.9 trillion stimulus package into law, Biden quoted FDR’s promise of honesty: “I’ll give it to you straight from the shoulder.” Summing up the political mood during the heady early days of the Biden presidency, Susan Glasser wrote in The New Yorker, “Not even a hundred days into his tenure, Biden is being hailed as an aspiring modern-day F.D.R. or L.B.J. who will lead the country out of crisis.”

In hindsight, the deliberate FDR comparisons were a well-intentioned blunder. By raising expectations to Mount Rushmore–like levels, Biden all but guaranteed Democratic disappointment. Forgotten amid the gush was that the Roosevelt’s landslide election to his first term gave the Democrats a nearly 3-to-1 edge in the House and a healthy majority in the Senate—at a time when the filibuster was rarely deployed. Lyndon Johnson was similarly blessed with lopsided Democratic congressional majorities after the 1964 Barry Goldwater wipeout. In sharp contrast, Biden’s agenda was left at the mercy of Joe Manchin in the Senate and Nancy Pelosi’s skills at vote counting in a narrowly divided House.

When Biden was riding high in the 2021, he won 93 percent approval among Democrats in an early August Quinnipiac poll. Then came the cataclysmic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the resurgence of Covid, and the realization that the vaccines might prevent serious illness but not create herd immunity, along with the endless, seemingly futile, negotiations with Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema over Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan. Suddenly, instead of being hailed as a transformational president on par with FDR and LBJ, Biden was ridiculed as an over-the-hill version of Jimmy Carter.