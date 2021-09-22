Kyrsten Sinema Is Corporate Lobbies’ Million-Dollar Woman

Still, the donations and the report itself underscore the battle lines Democrats are forced to pay attention to as they try and move the reconciliation bill through Congress. No lawmaker, realistically, expects the budget proposals not to pass through Congress. But liberal Democrats do worry that the sausage-making process will dramatically weaken the provisions in there, to a point where it tries to do way too much with too little money.

The Accountable.US report is also yet another sign of the ongoing tensions between Sinema and the rest of her party—so much so that a watchdog nonprofit wants to take aim at her and the more traditional corporate entities organizations like that cover.

“Opinions are subjective, so if she says her opinion aligns with theirs, the public has no way of gauging whether or not a politician’s opinions are the same as they would have been if they had not gotten financial support from interested industry players,” said Walter Shaub, a former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and a senior ethics fellow at the Project on Government Oversight. “If we had a better campaign finance system that didn’t allow corporations to purchase members of Congress, then we’d be able to trust what these members say are their opinions.”

There’s no way to prove definitively how much influence these donations have had on Sinema, if any at all. But the donations, along with the opinion shared by Sinema and these organizations that the reconciliation bill is too big, are a clear indicator of where their interests align. And it’s worth keeping an eye on what she has to say about corporate tax rates.