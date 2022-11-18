Welcome to the Disheartening 2022 World Cup

The World Cup, maybe more than any other sporting event, is about stories; the best World Cups almost always feature the best stories. Brazil’s victory in 1958 heralded the arrival of (arguably) the sport’s greatest player, a 17-year-old named Pele. France’s in 1998 was a triumph of multiculturalism, with a diverse group of Frenchmen lifting the Jules Rimet trophy. At their finest, World Cup games feature individual performances that somehow encapsulate not just entire careers but whole individuals: If you want to understand the enigma of Diego Maradona, you have to take in both the Hand of God and the brilliant, mazy run that led to arguably the sport’s greatest individual goal, less than four minutes later. The enigma of Zinedane Zidane is similarly dialectical: a chipped in penalty off the crossbar—the height of cheek in a World Cup final—at the start of the game and a headbutt that likely cost France its second World Cup in three tournaments with 10 minutes to go before the game went to a penalty shootout.



It feels odd complaining about any World Cup, but 2018’s event, held in Russia and won by France, was pretty dull. That tournament will be remembered for the emergence of Kylian Mbappe—the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pelé did so 60 years earlier—but team performances (and by that I mean stodgy defensive ones) triumphed over the individual one. Aside from a Switzerland-Serbia game that, for a moment, felt like it could start World War III (thanks to Switzerland’s glorious collection of Albanian players) there are, four years later, few things I remember about it. There simply weren’t enough stories.



In 2022, things could very well be different. There seem to be plenty of narratives. This is likely to be the last World Cup featuring both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, neither of whom have ever won it. Ronaldo, playing for Portugal, has chosen to end his career by alienating everyone and has spent most of the last year (or more) as a kind of reverse King Midas on the pitch and a petulant child off of it; Messi, on the other hand, has transformed himself as he has so many times before and is playing some of the most beautiful, creative soccer of his life. There is an ease and understanding between him and his Argentine teammates that hasn’t existed before. But if this is Messi and Ronaldo’s last World Cup there is also the sense of torch passing to a new generation: Mbappe, of course, Brazil’s Vinicius Jr., England’s Jude Bellingham, Spain’s Pedri, Germany’s Jamal Musiala—of these, Mbappe, at 23, is practically a wizened sage.

