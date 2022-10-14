That Saudi Arabia got away with it is a dire warning sign for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, which will begin on November 20. Without a doubt, it will be a thrilling competition. While 2018 winners France are still the most talented nation on paper, their recent struggles leaves the quadrennial tournament feeling wide open in a way it often isn’t: Brazil, Argentina, the Netherlands, even England, despite its recent wobbles, all feel like contenders. Additionally, this will be the last World Cup to feature Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Messi, arguably the two greatest to ever play the sport (not necessarily in that order). As such, it will also be a coming-out party for new stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. There is nothing quite like a World Cup and this one should deliver on the promise of top shelf football.



But Qatar’s involvement in the competition isn’t rooted in pure motives: The Gulf State nation is in the World Cup business for purposes of sportswashing—it is, in many ways, the culmination of a project that began with its purchase of PSG over a decade ago. Qatar has heavily relied on migrant labor to prepare for the tournament and reports of rampant labor abuses have been circulating for years. In 2018, it was reported that more than a thousand migrant workers had gone months without being paid and that many were living without running water. In February of last year, a report in the Guardian found that 6,500 migrant workers had died in the country since it was awarded the World Cup in 2012.



The country is a viciously repressive monarchy. Political parties are banned and there is no right to free expression. Homosexuality is punishable by death; consensual same-sex relations can lead to seven-year prison sentences. Women require the consent of a guardian—typically a father or husband—to do things like marry or travel.

