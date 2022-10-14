This extraordinary turnaround has, quite rightly, been seen as one of the highlights of the current Premier League season. This week, The Athletic—in a piece that was practically a coronation—observed that “no club in England feels as unified as Newcastle right now.” Newcastle, after years in the muck, is back among the top flight’s elite. How did Newcastle pull it off? It wasn’t all that hard, actually. All it took was a murderous regime in desperate need of some good public relations.



A little over a year ago, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia finalized its purchase of the club by offering a series of ridiculous assurances that it—the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund—was somehow separate from the ruling regime. You see, at the time, there had been a little bit of hemming and hawing about enshrining it as Newcastle’s new owner. Maybe some of the reasons why sound familiar: There’s the country’s abysmal human rights record; its treatment of women and homosexuals; its costly blockade of Yemen; and the fact that its leader, Mohammed bin Salman, ordered the grisly murder of a journalist and American citizen.



Dribs and drabs of the darker side of Newcastle’s story still occasionally get mentioned every now and then. For the most part, however, if you turn on Sky Sports (or, here in the United States, NBC) on a fall Saturday, you will only hear glowing reports about Trippier’s free kicks and Isak’s tricky movement. It’s a sad truth: Sportswashing works. There’s nary a mention of Saudi Arabia in much of this coverage—a fact that is also true of the other petrostate-owned clubs, such as Manchester City (the United Arab Emirates) or Paris Saint-Germain (Qatar). (This fact is all the more glaring given that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made it so comparatively easy to shine a harsh light on the Russian oligarch at the helm of Chelsea F.C.; were it not for Putin’s colonial ambitions, this, too, might have remained under the rug.)