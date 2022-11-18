House Democrats Will Soon Be Under New Management. Here Are Their First Big Challenges.

Jeffries may have supported Engel at the time, but there appears to be no bad blood now, as Bowman said he would support Jeffries as Democratic leader. “He has a clear mandate and a vision for what America needs,” Bowman said. “Being a Black man, I think he empathizes with all marginalized groups that have been left out.” Jeffries would be the first Black party leader in Congress. (Bowman also approved of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Jeffries both being from New York City: “That’s pretty gangster.”)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the highest-profile members of the party’s progressive wing and someone who reportedly mulled backing a 2020 progressive primary challenger against Jeffries, said that she hopes the Democrats’ next leaders will better appreciate progressive members’ values. “We have to keep youth turnout high, and the way that we’re going to do that is with our substantive work in Congress,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And so ensuring that we have individuals that are not just receptive to that but welcome it, encourage it, and encourage those who drive that up is going to be very important.”

To that end, she said, she hopes Democratic leaders are “ensuring that we have people with a track record serving some of the core constituencies that helped deliver us this election.” She also said that she would like to see a “shift away from large-dollar and corporate funding.” Some progressives have criticized Jeffries for taking donations from corporate interests. Ocasio-Cortez was elected in 2018 after taking down Representative Joe Crowley, a Jeffries ally, in the primary. She has never served in the minority.