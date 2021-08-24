How Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi Beat the Moderates

With Obamacare, then-Senator Joe Lieberman and former Michigan Representative Bart Stupak became the faces of quixotic obstruction. This time around it was Representative Josh Gottheimer, a semianonymous congressman from New Jersey whom reporters and congressional folk describe as excessively ambitious and press-hungry. Gottheimer led a band of about 10 Democratic House members in threatening to upend the process that Democratic leadership and the White House had carefully mapped out for its core $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the more expansive $3.5 trillion budgetary blueprint set to pass through reconciliation. The plan was meant to avoid triggering serious protests from progressives, centrists, or any other group of Democratic lawmakers in Congress.

The 10 Democrats argued in interviews and op-eds that Congress shouldn’t wait to pass the hard infrastructure bill until after congressional Democrats pushed through the $3.5 trillion budget framework. There wasn’t a clear ideological or geographical glue holding the moderate objectors together. Some hailed from reliably Democratic districts while others represented more conservative ones. There wasn’t a uniting region or a strict ideological viewpoint tying all of them together. And it wasn’t obvious how any of the rebellious Democrats would benefit in the midterms from possibly tanking the Democratic president’s signature bill.

“I’m not sure what their ultimate play is—how do you communicate to a swing voter that you deserve credit for holding up widely popular legislation with a parliamentary ploy because it shows your moderation?” a Democratic strategist close to Joe Biden said. “Never mind expect them to give you credit for it.”