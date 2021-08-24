How Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi Beat the Moderates

The story seems to always go like this: A Democratic administration wants to pass a major policy initiative. Democrats, in theory, have the votes to pass it. A group of rabble-rousers—almost always moderates, maybe or maybe not coincidentally—gums up the process. Heated negotiations ensue. The rebellion fails. Democrats move on to passing the policy initiative, in roughly the same shape as before all the fighting.

That’s what happened in 1993 with Bill Clinton and his first budget, when he endured six defections in the Senate and 41 in the House before the bill passed by one vote in each chamber. That’s what happened during the congressional battles over Obamacare in 2010. And that’s what happened over the last few days with the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill. At several points in recent days, it looked like the Biden agenda might be dead.



With Obamacare, then-Senator Joe Lieberman and former Michigan Rep. Bart Stupak became the faces of quixotic obstruction. This time around it was Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a semi-anonymous congressman from New Jersey whom reporters and congressional folk describe as excessively ambitious and press hungry. Gottheimer led a band of about 10 Democratic House members in threatening to upend the process that Democratic leadership and the White House had carefully mapped out to pass its core $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the more expansive $3.5 trillion budgetary blueprint set to pass through reconciliation. The plan was meant to avoid triggering any serious protests from progressives, centrists, or any other group of Democratic lawmakers in Congress.

