Inside Sam Bankman-Fried’s Long, Long, Long Money Trail

Before the spectacular implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried was angling to become one of the biggest power players in Democratic politics. He allowed reporters to write extensive profiles from his Bahamas group home. He donated over $45 million to political candidates and organizations in recent years, according to a New Republic analysis, most of it to Democrats (with a healthy chunk to Republicans as well). He floated spending $1 billion in the 2024 campaign cycle. He seeded his influence with donations to most of the country’s state Democratic parties. And Bankman-Fried built a network of lobbyists to further his broad crypto interest and extend his roots in the Washington, D.C., political world.

Then, almost in an instant, the empire the 30 year old had built crashed down. In the span of about a week, his estimated fortune dropped from $15 billion to about $1 billion—still a lot, but also a 94 percent decline. His lobbyists cut ties. FTX filed for bankruptcy. He’s become toxic in fundraising circles and politics in general. Bankman-Fried is now hunkered down in his estate in Nassau, Bahamas, from which he told CNBC last Friday that his company had liabilities that were “billions of dollars larger than I thought.”