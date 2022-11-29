Newsom’s Cynical Flip on Proposition 30 Should Disqualify Him From the Presidency

A significant political difference in the two situations is that the Massachusetts measure was crafted to draw broad union support and unify the 99 percent around shared priorities. Teachers’ unions and transit advocates organized support for it. Proposition 30, unhappily, was opposed by the California Teachers Association, or CTA, which has a deplorable record of fighting any policy that it sees as a potential end run around that state’s funding formula for education. (There was no evidence that Proposition 30 would have taken any money away from the schools, as it would have been a new tax.) The CTA’s ads repeated the same absurd lie as Newsom’s: that Proposition 30 was a subsidy to Lyft.

This splitting of the Democratic base didn’t have to happen. There was no reason why education and the environment should have been pitted against one another. They’re on the same side: that of the future. It surely wouldn’t have been that hard for Newsom to have made Proposition 30 palatable to the CTA. But he doesn’t seem to have pushed for that, and the obvious conclusion to draw is that he simply didn’t want to tax the rich. The end result was that the unions colluded with an allegedly environmentalist governor in protecting Silicon Valley’s billions from the insult of being expropriated for the public good.

To be sure, Newsom is a world leader in setting timelines for climate action. California’s latest piece of climate legislation, passed and signed by Newsom in September, is a cornucopia of such promises: statewide carbon neutrality by 2045; 90 percent clean energy by 2035; and 95 percent by 2040. Even the bill’s name, “California Climate Commitment,” conveys Newsom’s airy style of politics. But the climate—and the people of California—need more than a “commitment.”