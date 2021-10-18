Executive Privilege Was Out of Control Even Before Steve Bannon Claimed It

Over time, though, presidents—especially Republican ones—grew bolder when directed by the courts to negotiate executive privilege compromises with Congress. These disputes concerned documents in the executive branch’s possession and testimony by subordinates whom the president could in most instances fire. That gave presidents the upper hand, especially as they came to understand that Congress really didn’t want to send uncooperative government officials to jail (and that even if they did, it would be up to the Justice Department, over which the president had some control, to prosecute witnesses ruled in contempt of Congress). Presidents also became increasingly aware that claims of executive privilege could delay congressional and judicial inquiries past the time when anybody would give a damn. Litigation is long, and life is short.

Democratic presidents used executive privilege mostly to fend off chickenshit partisan congressional investigations like the one into the Obama administration’s bungled Fast and Furious operation. (In that instance, a judge said no.) Republican presidents used executive privilege with genuine conviction, at least on the part of their lawyers, because of a legal theory of “the unitary executive” developed by Federalist Society fanatics. This doctrine, first embraced by the Reagan administration, gave the president absolute power over executive branch agencies, including even independent agencies, thereby discouraging congressional meddling. (It was also a handy tool to tamp down federal regulation, but that’s a tale for another day.) “There’s no history to support this,” Victoria Nourse, a Georgetown professor of constitutional law, told me. The Supreme Court didn’t buy it, either, but Justice Antonin Scalia’s dissent in Morrison v. Olsen (1988), a case challenging the independent counsel statute that grew out of the Burford scandal, became a foundational text to the unitary cult.

“It is not for us to determine,” Scalia wrote, “how much of the purely executive powers of government must be within the full control of the President. The Constitution prescribes that they all are.” As the Supreme Court drifts rightward, it becomes ever more sympathetic to this monarchical conceit. (Congressional Republicans, of course, forget all about the unitary executive when the president is a Democrat. Exhibit A is the House’s nakedly partisan investigation of the 2012 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi, Libya, which took four long years to exonerate the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, of I forget what.)