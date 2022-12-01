Surprise, Surprise: Republicans Are Planning to Hold the Debt Ceiling Hostage—Again

In early November, Scott was simply trying to safeguard what he and other Republicans assumed would be a wave election in their favor. He was also trying to guard against the possibility that he might have a hand in undoing the expected election night victory. You see, Johnson’s comments helped to resurface Scott’s own scheme for Social Security and Medicare, which had a similar mechanism to put it in constant danger: One of the more controversial components of his 11-point “Rescue America” plan was a proposal to sunset every piece of federal legislation, including Social Security and Medicare, every five years. Republicans had until that point spoken fairly openly about their desire to slash the country’s entitlement programs, but Scott was being too slick. Like Johnson, he was still more than happy to use misleading claims about Social Security “going bankrupt” as an impetus for reform; to save the programs, you had to destroy them.



A month later, the political environment looks very different. That red wave never materialized, and continued Democratic control of the Senate assured that no Republican’s 11-point plan would be coming to fruition anytime soon. But Scott and his fellow Republicans are hardly chastened. They may not have gotten the votes to enact sweeping changes to America’s social welfare programs, but they have a familiar strategy to fall back on: holding the debt ceiling hostage in an effort to force the administration to enact drastic cuts.



“There’s a set of solutions there that we really need to take on if we’re going to get serious about making these programs sustainable and getting this debt bomb at a manageable level before it’s too late,” John Thune, who currently serves as the GOP’s minority whip, told Bloomberg on Tuesday. “Typically, I think there’s been a pretty broad bipartisan understanding that default’s not an option. But at the same time, I think there’s an understanding that this does create an opportunity, especially if the pressure’s on one side to deliver that outcome.”

