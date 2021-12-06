Republicans Will Never Help Democrats Avoid a Debt Ceiling Crisis

Today’s circumstances are quite different from the disaster of 2011. Most importantly, Democrats control both chambers of Congress, unlike in 2011, when an anti-government Tea Party wing of Republicans took power in the House dead set on budget cuts. “It was irresponsible,” Goolsbee says, “but the Republican approach was let’s use this threat to get things that we want.” At the same time, Obama was genuinely interested in striking a deal with Republicans to reduce the federal budget. Now, instead of uselessly seeking a “grand bargain” to reduce the social safety net as Obama did, Biden’s vision of bipartisan achievement was the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure law he signed that invests in public transit, incentivizes electric cars, and restructures the electrical grid to better move to renewable sources of energy (as well as “traditional” infrastructure of road and airports).

But so far, Democrats have been reticent to use their control of the executive and legislative branch to unilaterally dispense with the stupidity of the nation potentially defaulting on its debt. They’ve refused to include it as part of reconciliation, which would allow a debt ceiling increase with just Democratic votes in the Senate. And Joe Manchin and his moderate colleagues seem unwilling to nuke the filibuster. At the same time, Republicans are claiming they won’t help Democrats this go-round. “All I can tell you is the Democrats are going to have to deliver the votes,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune told Politico last week.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the debt limit could expire by December 15, while the Bipartisan Policy Center predicts that moment could come between December 21 and January 28. “I cannot overstate how critical it is that Congress address this issue,” Yellen said in prepared remarks to the Senate last week. “America must pay its bills on time and in full. If we do not, we will eviscerate our current recovery. In a matter of days, the majority of Americans would suffer financial pain as critical payments like Social Security checks and military paychecks would not reach their bank accounts, and that would likely be followed by a deep recession.”

When I spoke to Bernstein last week, he said his “basic sensitivities and overarching views remain pretty much intact” from his old blogging days, but he struck a more moderate tone now that he’s in the president’s inner circle for negotiating economic policy. (He’s recently revived his blogging for the White House’s website but with more careful phrasings than in his freelancer days.) Still, even though he was optimistic a deal would be reached, he stressed that even to get close to a breach of the debt limit would be horrendous. “We have a very crowded and vital economic agenda that the president has laid out.… Even contemplating the debt ceiling breach has no place in that discussion,” he told me. “The key thing is to get it behind us as quickly as possible.”