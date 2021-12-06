Republicans Will Never Help Democrats Avoid a Debt Ceiling Crisis

For his second post in 2011, Bernstein took on a topic that was roiling Washington at the time: the refusal of Republicans in Congress to increase the debt ceiling. From his new perch outside the government, Biden’s former economist was unflinching. “I understand,” he wrote, “that some of those playing this game of globally high-stakes chicken are not anxious to support a higher debt ceiling.… But to drag this out unquestionably hurts our economy and our country far more than any political advantage members might gain from holding out. It’s time for elected officials to put the country first.”

Ten years later, that ol’ debt ceiling brinkmanship has returned with a vengeance. Unless the limit is raised soon, likely before the end of the month, the country will go into default, setting off what’s widely suspected to be a nuclear bomb–level event to the world economy. The Senate is airing a rerun of the will-they-won’t-they drama that engulfed the country earlier this fall, when the debt limit was almost breached before Mitch McConnell caved and gave Democrats enough votes to overcome a Republican filibuster and give the limit a small bump in early October. This time around, McConnell and Chuck Schumer are at least on better speaking terms. But Republicans are again saying they’ll filibuster an increase to the limit while Democrats refuse to pass an increase using reconciliation, and the clock is ticking ever closer to midnight without a clear plan for how Biden, Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi will get us out of this mess.

The era that Bernstein so rivetingly recalled has an important lesson for today’s lawmakers: While the country has never fully toppled over the edge of defaulting, both in 2011 and 2013 Republicans pushed things as far as they could go—and each time, the economy paid a harsh toll. In 2011, that resulted in the Budget Control Act, or BCA, which froze much of federal spending and created the (aggrandizingly named) Super Committee tasked with negotiating and agreeing upon a mix of tax increases and budget cuts—or else another set of across-the-board and hyperaustere spending caps, known as “sequestration,” would automatically go into effect, decreasing both military spending and social programs. Paul Ryan lauded the deal as a “huge cultural change” for Congress. Instead, it just legislated Chekhov’s gun into existence, with the not-so-Super Committee inevitably failing to prevent it from getting fired in the final act of the drama.