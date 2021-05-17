Abolish the Debt Ceiling—by Raising It to One Googolplex Dollars

There are many things that should be left in the Pandemic Before Times: meetings that could have been emails, long and pointless commutes, and working without paid sick leave. Also, consider the debt ceiling. Two years ago, Congress and President Donald Trump agreed to suspend the need to raise the debt ceiling until after the 2020 elections. Having been kicked down the road, the can is back: the debt ceiling is now set to expire on July 31, 2021 unless it is once again extended or suspended further by Congress—and a Politico article last week suggests that both parties are ready to resume their needless, drawn-out fights over this pointless ritual. With unified control of Washington, Democrats should take the opportunity to get rid of the debt ceiling once and for all.

The debt ceiling’s origins are far more humble than its current role in American governance suggests. It first came into existence during World War I as a war measure designed to make it simpler for the government to secure its debts. In 1917, Congress stopped approving each individual issuance of debt by the Treasury in favor of imposing an aggregate limit on the entire federal debt, freeing the government to do what it was already doing. Contrary to popular belief, the ceiling itself does not authorize any new spending or create a blank check for the government to run up new debt. It only caps what the Treasury can do to pay off the spending that Congress has already authorized.

Raising the debt ceiling was a largely unremarkable practice until the mid-1990s, when then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich threatened to block it during a budget showdown with the Clinton administration. After retaking the House in the 2010 midterms, Republicans in the House realized they could use it as a hostage in budgetary negotiations with the Obama administration. Thus followed two major showdowns in 2011 and 2013 over raising the debt ceiling in exchange for a range of billions of dollars in spending cuts. During the first game of chicken, the U.S. experienced the first downgrade of its national credit rating in history.