BlackRock’s Larry Fink Shows Just How Ridiculous GOP Fearmongering About Sustainable Investing Really Is

For Fink, at least, this isn’t in any sort of contradiction with his company’s high-minded, pragmatic commitment to a longer term vision: They can continue to reap returns from fossil fuels and decarbonization alike. As he told the New York Times, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed by Democrats in August will be an especially important part of that. As the economy transitions away from an era of asset price inflation and flashy unicorns, Fink envisions government subsidies for green technologies as a key frontier for investment in the years to come. “Those types of subsidies that are coming from the government to invest in decarbonization, it’s going to produce 12, 13, 14 percent returns very easily,” he said.

“Now you’re able to more safely invest in other things that provide you a coupon to get to your returns. Despite all the doom and gloom there are more opportunities to invest in the market today than there was a year ago,” he told Sorkin. Investments in carbon capture and sequestration and less greenhouse-gas-intensive farming methods, he added, can deliver returns—provided the government throws in enough sweeteners. They’ll also, at least theoretically, make it possible to keep digging fossil fuels out of the ground and selling them.

Fossil fuel executives have said about as much, praising the IRA’s expansion of tax credits for carbon capture and storage. On ExxonMobil’s most recent earnings call, CEO Darren Woods said the bill “contributed to the value proposition” for carbon capture and storage, adding that it “opens the aperture in terms of the CO2 that can be cost effectively captured or avoided.” Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub similarly told her investors that the IRA will allow them to develop further carbon capture and storage and direct air capture projects. On Chevron’s most recent earnings call, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth was especially enthused that the Inflation Reduction Act had clarified their ability to snap up new leases on federal land for drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, saying that Chevron was “kind of encouraged by the Inflation Reduction Act.” All announced surging profits.