It’s So Hard to Hate the Dutch. For the Sake of the World Cup, I’m Trying.

Earlier this week, my editors asked me to come up with a kind of hater’s guide to the Dutch in the lead-up to Saturday’s Round of 16 game. Their thinking was sound. After years of disinterest, I have recently embraced the United States Men’s National Team with the zealousness of a convert. Every year, moreover, I do a roast of potential Nobel literature laureates that features a lot of nationality-based humor (The French smoke cigarettes and are vaguely perverted; the Italians go “Mama mia!” etc., etc. Incidentally, last year I was paid a decent sum by a Dutch Literature conference to study why the country had not yet produced a literature laureate. The answer? Too many canals.)



I must confess, however, that I find it hard to hate on the Netherlands, even as a short-term joke. I can’t hate their soccer team or their people or their stupid, flat country. For years, the United States has been a kind of comic underdog in the World Cup—hapless, goofy, sometimes accidentally successful but frequently deservedly dismal. The Dutch, despite arguably being soccer’s great philosophical and tactical visionaries, come into this tournament as tragic underdogs. They are undoubtedly the greatest soccer country to never win a World Cup. (They arguably would have in 1978, had Johan Cruyff played and Argentina not—allegedly—cheated.) It is the nation of Cruyff, the sport’s philosopher king, but also van Basten, Gullit, van der Saar, Rijkaard, Seedorf, Davids, Van Nistelrooy, and, my favorite of them all, Dennis Bergkamp. (Arjen Robben is nowhere near this list. I hate Arjen Robben. He knows what he did.) The United States has Tim Howard, Landon Donovan, and Clint Dempsey. Also it has Alexi Lalas, who has gained prominence by somehow hanging around long enough to become America’s Piers Morgan.



Even the vile, goonish, paramountly un-Dutch team that skewered and maimed its way to the final in 2010 had its redeeming qualities—their uniforms, for instance. (Mark van Bommel, who never met an ankle he didn’t immediately try to fracture and should have been carted off, Hannibal Lecter–style, for trial at The Hague in the middle of the tournament, is not one of them.) The team’s current manager, misunderstood genius Louis van Gaal, is gruff but lovable; his appearance at the World Cup after fighting an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer is one of the tournament’s great stories. This Dutch team lacks the beauty and grace of past iterations—and it certainly could use a finisher like Bergkamp or Robin van Persie—but Virgil van Dijk remains the best defender in the world and Frenkie de Jong is finally playing like his hero Andrea Pirlo. And, for what it’s worth, the best soccer book is David Winner’s incandescent Brilliant Orange: The Neurotic Genius of Dutch Soccer, which uses the sport as a lens into the country’s soul.

