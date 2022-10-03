Who Will Win the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature?

László Krasznahorkai (Hungarian patron saint of fans of this column who are over 30, which is to say unemployed grad students; 16-1 odds)

Mircea Cărtărescu (Romanian patron saint of fans of this column who are under 30, which is to say soon-to-be-unemployed grad students; 20-1)

Edna O’Brien (Breakout star of the Ken Burns documentary Hemingway ; 20-1 odds)

; 20-1 odds) Dubravka Ugrešić (Croatian writer; 25-1 odds)

Emmanuel Carrère (French Geoff Dyer? But less funny? 25-1)

Hélène Cixous (French literary theorist; 25-1 odds)

Maryse Condé (French-Guadeloupean novelist; 25-1)

Ryszard Krynicki (Polish poet; 25-1 odds)

Péter Nádas (Hungarian atavism—in a good way; 28-1)

Ismail Kadare (More important Albanian cultural export than Bebe Rexha, less important Albanian cultural export than Dua Lipa; 33-1 odds)

Botho Strauss (German playwright who is just a little bit more German than you would like him to be; 33-1 odds)

bit more German than you would like him to be; 33-1 odds) Ivan Klíma (Czech GOAT; 33-1 odds)

Sebastian Berry (Yet another Irish novelist and playwright; 33-1 odds)

Milan Kundera (Teen idol—for dorks; 50-1 odds)

Jean-Luc Godard (Dead French genius; no odds)

Europe famously achieved the peak of its cultural influence in 1974, when four majestic Swedes—Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid—walked onto the Eurovision stage and introduced the world to “Waterloo.” Since then it’s been a slow and then increasingly rapid decline (with the occasional good blip, like ABBA’s 1976 album Arrival, perhaps the high water mark of Western art).



It’s no wonder, then, that most of the European pool is a gloomy bunch. Kadare, Ugrešić, and Nádas have been climbing in recent years, a clear sign that the Academy has been infiltrated by editorial assistants. Cixous, meanwhile, would be the second literary critic—OK, she is regularly referred to as a “theorist,” but that’s just French for “critic,” which is English for “a brainiac who keeps yucking my yum”—to win in a row. The Academy made a grave mistake by giving last year’s award to Gurnah, who was a largely unknown literary critic, thereby giving hope to the tens of thousands of guys on Twitter who post numbered threads about cadence in the work of Jens Peter Jacobson. There should be a price for doing this. (The price, to be clear, is trial at The Hague.) If Cixous wins, the Nobel will have gone to a poet and two literary critics in three years—all of whom are professors. This is deeply embarrassing.



Krasznahorkai, meanwhile, has made his entry into top-flight Nobel Prize speculation, suggesting the readers of this column have begun betting on it in earnest. (If you’re reading this, please don’t—Krasznahorkai won’t win, and it’s better for you to spend the allowance you get from your parents on staples like pasta and soup. Also, maybe buy a Swiffer mop and clean up your basement? The part of the floor between the computer and your stack of Shklovsky paperbacks is disgusting.) The ultimate effect of a Cărtărescu victory would be a massive, collective orgasm whose sensation would be limited to men who, in the past 10 years, asked their local tattoo artist to cover their Pynchon muted horns with an image of Krasznahorkai’s Baron Wenckheim. It goes without saying that this would also be the first non-self-inflicted orgasm any of those men had had during that period. Godard is technically ineligible, due to being dead, but as one of the two or three greatest Europeans of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, he should win anyway.

