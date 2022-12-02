Joe Biden’s Primary Calendar Is the Anti-Bernie Plan

The Biden calendar comes with two insurance policies: thwarting an insurgent candidate in the first primary in South Carolina and then, if he or she still gets liftoff, bringing that candidate back down to earth in Georgia, two weeks later. If past patterns hold, roughly a dozen states will then cluster their primaries on a Super Tuesday, a week after Michigan. What this means, in reality, is that by the time candidates start to tour Detroit and Grand Rapids the field will likely have narrowed down to just a few remaining contenders.

The big losers in all this scheming are New Hampshire and Nevada, two states which nurtured dreams of going first. Not only are they consigned to the second week on the calendar, but unlike the other early states, they would also share the same primary day. That East-West doubleheader would dilute the impact of an upset in either state. Nevada, in particular, would be marginalized since its presence in the Pacific Time Zone and its history of slow vote counts will likely mean that most of the primary-night headlines will belong to New Hampshire.

The White House undoubtedly considers New Hampshire and Nevada (which up to now has picked its delegates through caucuses) to be loose-cannon states since they went for Sanders in both 2016 and 2020. Biden, who launched his first campaign for president 35 years ago, knows all too well New Hampshire’s history of nurturing mavericks, beginning with Eugene McCarthy’s historic challenge to Lyndon Johnson over the Vietnam War in 1968. (Yes, it was a half-century ago, but Biden boasts a long memory). Even more relevant to Biden is that right-wing populist Pat Buchanan (a trail-blazer for Donald Trump) won 40 percent of the New Hampshire GOP primary vote in 1992 against a sitting president, George H.W. Bush.