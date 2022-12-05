There’s Nothing Stranger Than the Right’s Fixation With Hunter Biden

Sometimes campaigns win that argument, sometimes they lose. I’ve had a few of those kinds of conversations myself over the years. They can get heated. But they never have anything to do with the First Amendment. They’re about exercising news judgment and defining what’s in the public interest. But it’s very easy for cynics to make idiots who don’t know what the First Amendment does and does not cover believe that they’re about the First Amendment.

Now: Here’s the psychotic part. As Miller put it: “The offending material that Taibbi revealed was removed by Twitter at the Biden campaign’s request turns out to have been a bunch of links to Hunter Biden in the buff.” And these photos revealed to the world that Hunter has…well, you know… let’s just say that he has been blessed by nature. The New York Post reported over the summer on its actual size. You can go look that up if you wish.

So here, clearly, is still one more thing for the right to hate about Hunter. Don’t laugh. Men don’t talk about it much in polite company, but this is something many men think about to the point of obsession. And isn’t it particularly acute among conservative men, all full of that macho swagger? Isn’t that swagger a form of compensation, like that bright orange Dodge Charger the 61-year-old balding man suddenly decides he can’t live without? And isn’t Donald Trump, who still smarts 30 years later from being dubbed “short-fingered” by Spy, the most insecure of all men along these lines? You surely don’t forget the time he actually made his penis a campaign issue in 2016. It’s not the kind of thing you can un-remember.