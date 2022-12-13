The Tennessee Valley Authority’s Incentive Structure Keeps Residents Hooked on Fossil Fuels

Most relevantly, his bonus amount is also based on the reliability and availability of TVA’s energy. But this particular incentive exists only for the TVA’s “primary” energy sources: nuclear, coal, and gas. There is no bonus for a solar plant performing well. So if Lyash wants to maximize his bonus it probably makes more sense to build a gas plant to replace the Cumberland and Kingston coal plants than it does to fund a wind farm.

A TVA representative who responded to a request for comment insisted this bonus structure does not incentivize Lyash to choose fossil fuels: “The number of units of any particular generation type does not impact the overall percentage,” this representative said, implying that adding a new gas plant to the total number of TVA gas plants wouldn’t automatically increase Lyash’s bonus amount. Instead, the representative said, TVA “consider[s] each particular type of generation a ‘fleet,’ and it is the total fleet capability factor that is reflected in the at-risk compensation.” However, experts including those from the nonprofit Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE) disagree. In one comment filed to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) this year, experts from SACE explained that adding a new combined cycle gas plant to the fleet would affect Lyash’s bonus because a new unit is likely to have higher energy availability and better reliability than older units, increasing the overall score for gas reliability. When SACE first raised the issue of this potential conflict of interest in comments to FERC, TVA responded by saying there was no conflict of interest to be seen because it’s perfectly legal to offer any incentives a board sees fit.

The TVA has invested in recent years in a massive greenwashing campaign to cover up its deepened investments in fossil fuels. The website is plastered with shiny-looking “green” programs: a “green switch” program where any lucky customer can voluntarily pay $2+ per month to mysteriously switch a portion of their energy consumption to solar energy; a “green connect” program where TVA will help connect customers who want to install solar rooftop panels with installation companies (never mind that TVA spent the last decade slashing solar incentives, then threw up their hands in faux frustration that not enough people were signing up for these increasingly measly incentives); and a “green flex” program in which high-consuming companies can purchase renewable energy certificates (read: wind energy from the Midwest) to offset their fossil fuel consumption.