They Fought for Their Country—and Then Were Deported by It

“As a general principle, if they fought for this country, you wouldn’t think they’d be deported if they served honorably,” said Gohmert, an eight-term MAGA Republican from Texas, before turning around and joining 208 of his GOP colleagues in voting against the bill, which passed with 220 votes, including three Republicans and every House Democrat except California’s Tony Cárdenas, who didn’t bother to vote.

Some veterans get deported for crimes committed during their service in the military, but most have run-ins with law enforcement after they are discharged. Infractions can range from criminal convictions for violent crimes and misdemeanors to simply being detained by immigration agents for not having legal status.

The bill had the backing of the American Legion, but even that wasn’t enough for Republicans, all but three of whom voted no. Representative Chip Roy, another MAGA member from Texas, winced when asked by The New Republic if veterans should be protected from deportation. “Obviously those people who wear the uniform, you want to give them significant credit for having done that,” he said—moments before voting against the veterans bill on the House floor.