They Fought for Their Country—and Then Were Deported by It

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise stated the GOP position directly, albeit in question form. “Why you would want to give somebody a free pass to break America’s laws makes no sense,” he said.

But Hector Barajas takes issue with that line. “We’re not saying the person should get a get-out-of-jail-free card,” said Barajas, an Army veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division. Barajas, who served in the Army from 1995 to 2001, was then convicted the following year for shooting a gun at an occupied vehicle. He served two years in prison and was deported to Mexico twice between 2004 and 2010.

He now runs the Deported Veterans Support House in Tijuana, where many U.S. military veterans end up when the government they swore to serve and protect deports them after they’ve been convicted of crimes. Barajas has a list of nearly 500 deported veterans that he’s compiled since creating the support house in 2012. “They don’t ask you if you’re a veteran when you get to the immigrant detention centers, so there’s no way to know how many veterans have been deported,” said Barajas. He noted, “We all do our prison sentences,” meaning that their debts to society have been paid.