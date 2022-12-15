Can Ruben Gallego Really Win a Three-Way Senate Race in Arizona?

In the 2022 Arizona Senate race, Senator Mark Kelly, regarded by Republicans as one of the most formidable candidates up for reelection that cycle, was reelected by just over 125,000 votes against an opponent who a Republican focus group found scored the worst of any candidate in the history of focus groups conducted by that super PAC. Kelly dominated among voters 29 and younger and fared well (58 percent to 37 percent) among voters between 30 and 44 years old. Blake Masters, the Republican, led among voters 50 years and older, according to exit polling data.



Kelly won 97 percent of voters who identify as Democrats, while Masters won 89 percent of voters who identify as Republicans. But Kelly won 55 percent of voters who identified as independents, while Masters won just 39 percent. A Sinema independent candidacy would likely woo away moderate Republicans, some conservative Democrats, and a fair number of independents.

Sinema is the first independent senator to represent Arizona, but she is not the first independent to run for Senate. In 2000, Senator Jon Kyl, the Republican incumbent, won a four-way race against William Toel, an independent who got 7.8 percent of the vote; Vance Hansen, the Green Party nominee, who also got 7.8 percent of the vote; and Barry Hess, the Libertarian nominee who got 5.1 percent of the vote. That was over 20 years ago, but the numbers indicate that Arizona does have a hefty percentage of voters who’ll consider spurning the major parties. Sinema, back before she was elected to Congress, was a member of the Green Party. The 2000 race may be indicative of what the situation could be in 2024 with all three of the major candidates winning more than single percentages of the voting electorate.