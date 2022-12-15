Can Ruben Gallego Really Win a Three-Way Senate Race in Arizona?

For Gallego, that almost certainly won’t be the case this time around. In Washington D.C., he’s carved out a name for himself as an outspoken left-leaning member of Congress with the right pedigree for elevation. He’s a Marine who fought in Iraq and also graduated from Harvard. In Arizona, though, he’s still just one member of Congress among nine, having never won statewide or really competed on that stage. Sinema has won statewide, and if the Republican is for example recent gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who just narrowly lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, garnering 1.276 million votes, that would be a second candidate with high statewide name recognition.

He also may not be the only contender in the primary. Another member of the House, Congressman Greg Stanton, a former mayor of Phoenix, responded to Sinema’s switch by suggesting he might run competitively against Sinema in a 2024 Senate matchup.

Part of the profile Gallego has managed to build out has been thanks to Sinema. Gallego has presented himself as a reliable Democratic vote and friend of the liberal wing of the party while, over the same period, Sinema has repeatedly bucked party leadership, watered down major policy items for the Biden administration, and fostered unusually cozy relationships with lobbyists and the larger business community. In the aftermath of the 2022 midterm elections, Sinema already has a war chest of over $7 million compared to Gallego’s roughly $1.1 million, according to the most recent FEC filings.