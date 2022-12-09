Kyrsten Sinema’s Critics Waste No Time Unloading on the Former Democrat

Sinema has not said whether she would run for reelection—she is currently serving out her first term—but many surmise that she made this announcement to avoid a primary that she would likely lose. A September AARP poll showed that Sinema is viewed unfavorably by 54 percent of all likely voters, as well as by 57 percent of Democrats, 51 percent of independents and 54 percent of Republicans. Private polling has showed Sinema in more dire shape among likely Democratic voters, according to a Democratic strategist with knowledge of those surveys.

“This is another cynical move to prolong her career. It’s not going to work,” said Leah Greenberg, the co-executive director of the progressive group Indivisible, in a scathing statement. Greenberg highlighted how Indivisible had campaigned for Sinema in 2018, arguing that support from their volunteers helped to turn red counties blue. “It turned out Sinema’s constituents were never really Arizona voters. Sinema’s constituents are Big Pharma and private equity. That’s why our goal is not to beat her. She was already going to lose. Our goal will be to make sure she becomes a political cautionary tale.”

Politico reported that Authentic, a top progressive digital firm, had dropped Sinema as a client on Friday. Sacha Hayworth, Sinema’s communications director in 2018, had strong words for the senator as well, calling the decision “a slap in the face to everyone who broke their backs to get her elected in 2018.” “Sinema is showing us who she’s been all along: out for herself,” Hayworth wrote on Twitter. (Politico also reported Hayworth is joining the Primary Sinema campaign, which is not affiliated with any particular candidate.)