Kyrsten Cynical

We have, at long last, reached peak Kyrsten Sinema. The Arizona senator’s decision to leave the Democratic Party is characteristically ineffectual and largely symbolic, as she will continue to caucus with the party and thus preserve the narrow one-seat majority Democrats need to enhance their powers in the upper chamber. But the move reflects who Sinema is at her core: devoid of any scrutable ideology but profoundly cynical. And while Democrats should be able to navigate the immediate impact of her decision, there are potentially destabilizing and even destructive days ahead which could give Democrats nightmares—especially when she’s up for reelection in a key purple state in two years’ time.

Sinema’s not known for acting in ways that make much sense—and she’s typically found to be lacking in explanations when she’s called on the carpet. This has led to a cottage industry of speculation into her motivations, just as people read into the meaning of the spangles on her outfits. Maybe she makes lonely stands against voting rights and budget bills because she is cosplaying as John “Maverick” McCain! Maybe it’s because she aspires to one day become a lobbyist! Maybe it’s because people are mean to her online! It keeps her in the news, however, which ultimately may be the entire point.

