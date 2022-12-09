Kyrsten Cynical

But here, Sinema has broken with that tradition by offering an explanation for her decision to leave the Democratic Party, something she’s rarely provided in a recent career spent obstinately blocking legislation. “In a natural extension of my service since I was first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent,” she said in a tweet. It’s a common and calculated bit of political posturing: I am just like you, fellow Americans, in hating both parties. There’s also a little bit of shade at her colleagues thrown in: If you were nicer to me, I wouldn’t be doing this.



And yet Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party is blessedly uncomplicated and free of mystery. Sinema is switching parties because she is deeply unpopular in Arizona and because she would almost certainly lose her primary when she is up for reelection in two years. Ruben Gallego, a charismatic veteran and rising star in the House, has hardly made his desire to primary her a secret; early polling suggests that he would easily win a Democratic primary against her.



There aren’t really any near-term political reasons guiding Sinema’s decision; it changes little to nothing in the immediate future. Raphael Warnock’s election on Tuesday means that Democrats have an extra cushion when dealing with inveterate sticks-in-the-mud such as Sinema and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. And even that may not matter, as the new year will bring in a divided Congress and the likelihood of little to nothing getting done legislatively over the next two years. Any bill the Senate is likely to pass will likely be of the watered-down, pro-corporate variety that Sinema prefers; in any case, Democrats will still be able to launch investigations and subpoena witnesses. In many ways, Sinema’s decision to leave is a relief for Democrats: It underlines what Warnock’s election made official. As Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalava said in a statement, “With Senator Warnock’s re-election, Kyrsten Sinema’s ability to be the center of the political universe has ended within the Democratic Party.” And to that, I say: Good riddance!