Morocco Is the World Cup’s Best Story

After Morocco’s victories there are, inevitably, a flood of images and videos from not only from Casablanca and Marrakech, but also across the Arab world, Africa, Europe, and even America. Fans celebrate in Cameroon and in Libya, but also in Belgium, France, and England—countries where, incidentally, many of Morocco’s players were born. The Moroccan team’s embrace of Palestine—its flag is frequently paraded around grounds after victories, alongside Morocco’s striking green star—has only deepened the sense of solidarity. “I didn’t expect this. It’s spreading the word and showing that Palestine is not just a political issue, it’s a human issue,” said Ahmed Sabri, a Palestinian fan told the Associated Press in Doha over the weekend.

Of course, the team’s success is felt nowhere as deeply as it is in Morocco. Its fans know that it may likely never make it this far again. Already indomitable in Doha, an additional 30 planeloads of fans traveled to Qatar for the game on Wednesday. The mood in Morocco itself is similarly jubilant. The game against France on Wednesday, moreover, has historical overtones: The former French protectorate Morocco, having defeated two of its former colonizers—Portugal in the quarterfinals and Spain in the round of 16—will attempt to make it a trifecta, facing its last colonial overlord in the semifinals.

“It’s actually very interesting just from a historical perspective and the feelings people have about being colonized by the French et cetera,” Rania Batrice, a Democratic strategist who is visiting Morocco through a State Department program called Middle East Partnership Initiative, told The New Republic. “I’m in Rabat currently—even before that match happened between England and France there were people around me saying that they were hoping that it was going to be France. Almost like a historical rematch.”