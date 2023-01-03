The “Psychonauts” Training to Explore Another Dimension

There’s an underground network across the U.S. and Europe where guides—usually not Indigenous South Americans—serve ayahuasca brew and keep watch on cross-legged participants in suburban homes and city flats, buckets at the ready.

Big pharma cashing in on experiences many take as spiritual rubs some the wrong way. But the commodification of psychedelics isn’t new. Ayahuasca, a brew made from a mixture of plants that contain DMT and inhibitors that allow humans to make use of the molecule, has been used in South America for thousands of years in a diverse range of religious, healing, and social ceremonies. For the last decades, shamans have guided foreigners searching for enlightenment or adventure through versions of that ceremony—for a price. And there’s an underground network across the U.S. and Europe where guides—usually not Indigenous South Americans—serve the brew and keep watch on cross-legged participants in suburban homes and city flats, buckets at the ready. Drinking ayahuasca often leads to nausea and vomiting. The ceremony can last hours but is far less intense than a peak DMT trip, which the extended-state program wants to prolong.

Critics focus on what is surely lost when jettisoning the religious or cultural aspects of the traditional ayahuasca ceremony, or even participating as an outsider—foreign to the heritage in which the ceremony was created. Creators of DMTx take the spiritual aspect of the drug seriously. And they don’t appear to be trying to recreate those ancient rituals found in the Amazon. Instead, there’s a forward-looking religiosity to centers like the Center for Medicinal Mindfulness. If they are practicing a religion, it’s one that hasn’t yet been created. Their dogma and rites have yet to be pulled from the fractal DMT space.

During Lawrentz’s trainings with DMTx he used cannabis to simulate a DMT trip and then wrote a trip report about what he experienced. “We not only want to go into these places … but we want to bring something back,” says Lawrentz. He says that can be difficult as you lose track of your five senses. “So when you don’t have those words … you have to come up with metaphors or analogies of your own,” says Lawrentz.