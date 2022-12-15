Ron DeSantis’s Pandemic McCarthyism May Backfire on Him

Now imagine you’re the governor of the state with the country’s largest population over 65. Perhaps you’d want to make sure that you’re protecting your state’s seniors from falling into that gap. Except that governor is Ron DeSantis of Florida, who just proved, yet again, that he is America’s most cynical elected official, exploiting pandemic-era foolishness to further vaccine mistrust simply for political gain.

In his latest stunt, he filed a petition to the Florida Supreme Court to empanel a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to Covid-19 vaccines.” He also announced a “public health integrity” committee as a direct counter to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He follows a well-worn reactionary path: This is pandemic McCarthyism, plain and simple.

In the early 1950s, Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin used his chairmanship of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations to become one of the most feared men in Washington. It began with the false claim in 1950 that McCarthy had a list of Communist Party members working in the U.S. State Department, and ultimately ballooned into a series of sham Senate investigations intended to smear civil servants, academics, media personalities, and members of the military. McCarthy’s mendacity came to define an era of fearmongering designed to punish and sanction anyone to the left of the reactionary senator.