Ron DeSantis Is the GOP’s Radical Lightweight

As a governor, DeSantis has made some moves that his advocates argue make him palatable to those who fetishize bipartisanship. In May, he received a wave of press for signing a series of tax cuts that deserve some applause. He put in a one-year sales tax exemption on diapers and baby clothes. Naturally, these tax cuts were a naked effort to expand his already high statewide popularity—he also eliminated the sales tax on NASCAR tickets. But these were still tax cuts that eased the burden on working families and DeSantis deserves some credit for those measures. Outside of these exceptions, however, his tax policies look the same as Republican tax policies have for decades. As a congressman, he supported Trump’s tax bill that came as a boon to wealthy individuals and big corporations. As governor he quietly handed out hundreds of millions of dollars in tax cuts to large corporations.



His advocates also claim that DeSantis is a moderate on the environment—this is such a common contention that it was recently posted on the eavesdropping D.C. Twitter account Overheard District. (At a wine bar, a man tells a woman “I’m a liberal for DeSantis” because DeSantis “really cares about the environment”.) DeSantis-the-governor does often emerge on the left-flank among Republicans on environmental issues. He’s come out against fracking and drilling in his home state. For the most part, though, he opts to throw money at whatever climate problem crops up. Instead of addressing the systemic issues like carbon pollution that contribute to global warming, he has put money into building stormwater pumps; dismissing a broad agenda to combat climate change as “left wing stuff.”



The more dominant characterization that DeSantis has crafted during his tenure is one of a camera-hungry culture warrior with an ax to grind, not policy wonk with big ideas. His most recent stunt came on Tuesday when he convened a roundtable to declare an anti-vax fishing expedition—pushing for a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to covid-19 vaccines.” His announcement was largely absent of specific allegations, but big on trigger-word rhetoric. At one point, he accused the CDC of “serving to advance narratives rather than do evidence-based medicine.” Hours later, he appeared on Fox News primetime to claim victory in his manufactured culture war.

