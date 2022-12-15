Ron DeSantis Is the GOP’s Radical Lightweight

Because he so forcefully subjugated the GOP, Trump has become the standard measuring stick by which every potential 2024 Republican presidential nominee is judged. And it’s hard for most people not to come off favorably when contrasted with Trump. DeSantis, however, is pushing into new territory: A new Wall Street Journal poll has the Florida governor besting Trump in its early head-to-head matchup, the latest in a growing clutch of surveys that suggest the former president’s weakening public profile is no joke.



The problem with the DeSantis-Trump comparison is that American politicians have always been judged upon a linear political spectrum—from left to right. But comparisons to Trump are usually grounded in aesthetics and attitudes, not policies and politics. While DeSantis is consistently perceived as “more moderate” than Trump along these lines, it’s difficult to look at his policy record and conclude that he sits to the left of the former president. DeSantis, The New Yorker says, is “Trump with a brain,” but that doesn’t make him a sensible centrist. A recent Washington Post opinion column argued that “given the bizarre state of American politics during the Trump era, DeSantis would represent a return to normality.” But again, just because DeSantis isn’t visibly unraveling does not make him a political moderate. Here, a look back at his actual policy record might help better illuminate exactly where DeSantis falls on the typical left-to-right political spectrum.



During his three terms in Congress, DeSantis sponsored 52 bills. In his first term (2013–2014), those bills were mostly messaging legislation attacking Obamacare. He introduced one bill that would have required Obama to participate in Obamacare and, later, a resolution that accused Obama of “[usurping] the legislative authority of Congress” by passing Obamacare. Scanning through his congressional record, it becomes obvious that DeSantis’s Washington tenure is simply that of a congressman with his eyes on higher office. In fact, his freshman term was the only term in which he didn’t run for higher office—during his second term, he briefly ran for Florida’s open Senate seat until Marco Rubio’s presidential attempt went up in flames and “little Marco” returned to the Senate.

