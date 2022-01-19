Vaccine Politics Are Tearing Republicans Apart

Donald Trump wants Ron DeSantis to kiss the ring. The former president, in exile at Mar-a-Lago, has been “grumbling quietly to friends and visitors” that the Florida governor has thus far refused to state publicly that he will not run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 should Trump enter the race—itself all but a foregone conclusion at this point—per The New York Times. This feud has, in recent days, reached a boiling point, dividing Republicans and providing the first tantalizing bit of evidence that Trump’s hold over the GOP might not be quite as strong as it appears.

The horse race implications of the feud have led much of the coverage, for unsurprising reasons. That Trump would be the Republican nominee in 2024 has long been a matter approaching gospel; now DeSantis has emerged as the first viable challenger. Trump’s response—to pick a public fight with him—suggests he’s taking that challenge very seriously. This has led to some histrionics—coverage of Fox host Laura Ingraham saying she has not committed to supporting the former president has been breathless, even though it is hardly surprising given that we’re 10 months away from the midterm elections. Desperate for a contest—any contest—most media outlets find DeSantis’s growing profile delectable, particularly given that he is, in many respects, a creature of Trump’s own making. The fact that he could end up snatching the crown from his mentor turns a fairly banal story into one with faintly mythic overtones.

And yet the nature of the feud itself says a great deal about how much the politics of Covid-19 have shifted in the year since Trump left office. Trump has, over the past year, been—at least by the dismal standards of the right—a hype man for vaccines. DeSantis, meanwhile, has recently embraced vaccine skepticism and refused to disclose his own status. The result is, as the Times acknowledges in its piece, a rare instance in which Trump is “out-of-step with the hardline elements of his party’s base.” It also points to the growing potency of vaccine hesitancy on the right, as well as a potential fault line in upcoming elections in 2022 and 2024.

