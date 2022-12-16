You Know Who Had Sam Bankman-Fried’s Number? Charles Dickens

Like Tom, Bankman-Fried is given to addressing his personal failures with a shrug. “I am a Donkey, that’s what I am,” Tom confides to his sister early in Hard Times. “I am as obstinate as one, I am more stupid than one, I get as much pleasure as one, and I should like to kick like one.” In a similar what-me-worry vein, Bankman-Fried began his prepared testimony with the words, “I fucked up.”

The comparison breaks down in places. Tom is too indolent either to build a fortune, as Bankman-Fried did, or to embrace the philosophy on which he was raised, as Bankman-Fried did. “I wish I could collect all the Facts we hear so much about,” Tom says, “and all the Figures, and all the people who found them out: and I wish I could put a thousand barrels of gunpowder under them, and blow them all up together!” Bankman-Fried would never say that about utilitarianism, or about Effective Altruism. Maybe things would have turned out differently if he had.

Here’s where we need to consider a different point of comparison: Gradgrind’s protégé, “the colourless boy, Bitzer.” Bitzer becomes a servant and a sort of spy in the household of Josiah Bounderby, Gradgrind’s son-in-law. Late in the narrative, Bitzer identifies Tom as the bank thief, seizes him by the collar, and prepares to turn him over to the authorities—not to serve the cause of justice, but for the eminently practical reason that it will secure him Tom’s old job.