Was Sam Bankman-Fried a Fool or a Fraud?

“There was no meaningful distinction between FTX customer funds and Alameda’s own funds,” the SEC alleged in its complaint. “Bankman-Fried thus gave Alameda carte blanche to use FTX customer assets for its own trading operations and for whatever other purposes Bankman-Fried saw fit.” Bankman-Fried has claimed during his whirlwind post-collapse media tour that FTX had simply made a series of accounting mistakes, improperly tabulated its various assets and liabilities, and had not sufficiently hedged its positions. You know, the kind of errors that any crypto exchange run by a rookie CEO who got too busy trying to make the world a better place might make.

The SEC’s version of events is somewhat less breezy. It alleged that FTX’s trading platform had been explicitly designed to give Alameda an end run around normal trading safeguards: The hedge fund could run a negative balance on its FTX account, which effectively doubled as a line of credit based on customer funds, and was excluded from collateral requirements for margin trades that would automatically close the account if its liabilities grew too much. According to the SEC, Bankman-Fried personally directed FTX employees to encode these exemptions into the trading platform’s software.

At the same time that Alameda was playing around with FTX customer funds, Bankman-Fried and his top employees were telling anyone who would listen—a group including but not limited to investors in FTX itself—that FTX was the safe and “conservative” trading platform in the often risk-abundant crypto space. He touted the company’s automated “risk engine,” an algorithm that continually tracked and adjusted margin and collateral requirements to customer portfolios, to potential regulators like the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which Bankman-Fried apparently preferred as a crypto watchdog to the SEC. (One can now see why.) And he sought to position himself as a reasonable, safe, and regulation-friendly crypto leader in the halls of power in Washington. All of it, the SEC’s complaint suggests, was built on the backs of misappropriated customer funds.