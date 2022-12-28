This Right-Wing Think Tank Is Hell-Bent on Defunding Public-Sector Unions. Is It Working?

But Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, told me her office has received just three dozen opt-out forms from the group, and many contained errors or came from workers who were not actually members or belonged to a different union. Instead, a spokesperson from OFT said, the decline was Covid-related and caused by an overall drop in employment at many of the state’s school districts.

In other states where Freedom Foundation has been active longest, overall union membership has actually grown, though the figures represent membership in the private and public sectors combined. The share of Washington’s workforce that was unionized rose from 17.4 percent in 2016 to 19 percent in 2021, and in Oregon the share rose from 13.5 percent to 17.8 percent during the same period.

A range of public-sector union leaders said despite a slow rebound of public-sector employment after it dropped during the onset of the pandemic, they have plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The Chicago Teachers Union has grown its membership from 26,758 in 2017 to 29,001 as of October. Chris Geovanis, the union’s communications director, attributes that growth to a system of local delegates in each school community as well as extensive education campaigns about the values of dues that began in 2017 in preparation for the Janus decision. “We’re an organizing union, and that includes constant organizing among our rank and file to ensure that people understand the historical and political contexts of Janus,” Geovanis said. “That work is ongoing.”