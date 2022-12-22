The USPS Could Be Transformative for Decarbonizing America—if Only It Weren’t Run by Louis DeJoy

The potential for the USPS to act as an engine of decarbonization and set industry-wide standards for electrification is vast. But DeJoy—who’s talked repeatedly about downsizing and privatizing the USPS and has lucrative ties to private logistics firms—is unlikely to see things that way. Last year, he had floated a 10-year plan calling for just 10 percent of the agency’s new fleet to be electrified. The White House as well as labor, good governance, and conservation groups pushed back, and even the Government Accountability Office raised concerns over the plan. This week’s announcement is the resulting compromise.

But why is the Biden administration even negotiating with a Trump holdover? As an independent federal agency, the Postal Service has its head, the postmaster general, voted on by its White House–appointed, nine-member board of governors. Biden had the opportunity to replace two pro-DeJoy board members—Democrat Lee Moak and Republican William Zollars—after their terms expired on December 8. Despite outcry over DeJoy’s tenure from Democrats, both are currently on track to serve out an additional “holdover year.”

“The bottom line is that any increase in E.V. acquisition at USPS is in spite of DeJoy, not because of him,” said Vishal Narayanaswamy of the Revolving Door Project, a nonprofit watchdog group tracking administration appointments. “Electrification would be proceeding much faster if we had a board that could fire him.” Biden can only appoint one Democrat to the board but could fill the other seat with an independent rather than a Democrat. There’s little indication that the White House intends to do so. The administration, Narayanaswamy argues, “does not seem to care about replacing DeJoy and has more or less dropped it as a priority.”