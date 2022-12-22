The USPS Could Be Transformative for Decarbonizing America—if Only It Weren’t Run by Louis DeJoy

No federal infrastructure blankets the country as thoroughly as post offices. As the country grapples with building out an electric charging infrastructure—the kind of thing needed to make widespread E.V. adoption a reality—post offices could be the centerpiece of a public charging network, which could also open up the opportunity for the perennially cash-strapped agency to collect an additional source of revenue. It could be a means, as well, for the Biden administration to meet its goal of standardizing pricing, plugs, and payment systems for E.V. chargers. That planning so far has been ceded to the private sector, with plenty of hiccups along the way. New rules for charging standardization first floated this summer are due to be finalized soon.

There are more expansive visions of what postal networks can do, as well. A proposal developed by several green groups and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, “Delivering Community Power,” envisions Canadian post offices as home to charging infrastructure and solar power as well as vital services like postal banking—an alternative for the millions of mostly working-class people of color excluded from privatized banking services—and check-ins on the elderly, pioneered by the French mail carrier La Poste.

So far, though, even the lowest-hanging fruit of an equitable transition is proving difficult to reach. While the Inflation Reduction Act has pegged certain tax credit benefits for clean energy to union wages, the company tasked with building the Postal Service’s NGDVs, Oshkosh Defense, will fulfill its federal contract with nonunion workers. Rather than being built at Oshkosh’s hometown Wisconsin facility—where workers are represented by UAW Local 578—the trucks will be built at a nonunion factory in South Carolina, a decision that sparked backlash from both the union and Democratic politicians. The UAW joined with the Natural Resources Defense Council on a lawsuit over the USPS contract with Oshkosh, alleging it ignored the National Environmental Policy Act.