Fossil Fuel Villain of the Year: Shell CEO Ben Van Beurden

Shell execs apparently went ballistic. “Almost all of the CEOs on the panel looked shocked, if not mad, with Fred’s statement,” former Shell VP Angus Gillespie wrote in an email. Van Buerden was so mad about the comments that he canceled a meeting Krupp had requested with him. Krupp, Van Buerden wrote, was “essentially pointing out that if you burden the gas value chain with all the emissions of the oil industry, it would put gas on par with coal.” The comments went “one step too far for me,” he added in an email to other higher-ups at the company. “I felt I should not reward him with a meeting, not in the least as I am not sure anymore we can rely on him to be honest about reflecting the input we give them.” He also wanted his position to be known if Krupp reached out to anyone else on their team. “I am quite OK for Fred to know I was mightily disappointed in his disservice to the good efforts we in principle stand shoulder to shoulder on.”

Bruce Culpepper—then the Shell U.S. country chair and president of Shell Oil Company, now retired—had a “candid and constructive conversation” with Krupp the following month to “convey our collective displeasure regarding his remarks at the end of the OCGI conference,” as he told colleagues in an email. Culpepper “conveyed serious concerns about this type of public comment eroding our relationship and ability to work together on methane,” accusing EDF of “moving the ‘goal posts’ on companies like us who are sincerely trying to do the right things to address this important issue.” Krupp was, he reported, “upset and concerned” about having angered Van Beurden and wanted to “address and restore.” He acknowledged that his comment, “while factually correct in EDF’s view and representative of the larger issue, was ill placed and out of context with the specific discussion on the positive benefits of gas.”

After the Oversight Committee released its emails last week, Krupp told Politico that he had talked to Van Beurden since then, “noting some companies have begun to address methane leaks—but that the industry as a whole still emits too much.”