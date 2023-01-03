The NFL Has a Damar Hamlin Problem

Of course, the sights of the sport’s brutality are simply the aspect of this questionable moral arrangement that we bear witness to on game day. Many of football’s most serious dangers are abstracted or unseen. They arrive years later in the form of players suffering from premature dementia, violent mood swings, and suicidal depression. Off the field and away from the action, these are the blemishes that can be hidden away from the tens of millions who watch religiously for a third of the year.



Naturally, the players understand the risks, but it’s the league’s sheer momentum and ruthless competitiveness—these most American qualities—that renders so many of the players who take these risks expendable, both physically and economically. Last night, ESPN—after minutes of faltering coverage—aired what may have been its most clear-eyed assessment of the dangers of football. Here is what former All-Pro safety Ryan Clark, whose career ended prematurely after he collapsed on a plane due to complications involving the sport and a genetic disorder, had to say on ESPN.



When Damar Hamlin falls to the turf, and when you see the medical staff rush to the field and both teams are on the field, you realize this isn’t normal. You realize this isn’t just football. So many times in this game, and in our job as well, we use the clichés: “I’m ready to die for this. I’m willing to give my life for this. It’s time to go to war.” And I think sometimes we use those things so much, we forget that part of living this dream is putting your life at risk. Tonight, we got to see a side of football that is extremely ugly. A side of football that no one ever wants to see and never wants to admit exists. When you see both teams on the field crying in that way, your first thought is Damar Hamlin, your second thought is his family. This isn’t about a football player. This is about a human. This is about a brother. This is about a son. This is about a friend. This is about someone who is loved by so many that you have to watch go through this.

What we’ve seen since Hamlin collapsed has run the gamut, exposing all that’s good and ill about this league. The outpouring of support for Hamlin—a hardworking and charitably-minded sixth-round draft pick who has quietly been one of the league’s best success stories this year—has been moving and extraordinary. We are reminded that players who are often treated either as superhumans or as mindless automatons, who come in for hours of abuse on inane morning TV shows, are human beings. That it seems highly likely that the game was ultimately suspended because of collective action from players and coaches who refused to play another down after watching one of their friends and colleagues collapse is similarly moving. But those players and coaches could only halt things momentarily. The sport—and its attendant, inherent costs—will start up again soon and the league will roll on, with or without Damar Hamlin.

