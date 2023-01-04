January 6 Was Donald Trump’s Most Successful Business Venture in 40 Years

According to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol, Trump raised $250 million to contest the election results. That’s an extraordinary amount of money. For comparison’s sake, Trump raised, via his presidential campaign committee, an estimated $596 million through October 2020. That is to say: Trump raised nearly half as much trying to contest the presidential election as he raised trying to win it. And $250 million looks to me like a lowball calculation when you consider that Trump raised more than $200 million just in the single month that followed the election (some of it to pay campaign debts). According to the select committee, more than $100 million of that $200 million was raised during the first three days after the election.

As a political maneuver, trying to overturn the 2020 election was a miserable failure. It failed on its own terms—Joe Biden became and remains president—and it created all sorts of legal problems for Trump. A year ago I wrote that the GOP’s Brownshirt affinities were a sign of weakness, not strength, and subsequent events (see especially the GOP’s unexpectedly weak showing in the midterms) proved me right. According to an excellent recent Donald Trump profile by New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, not even Don Jr. is especially keen to see the old man return to the White House. Some Duce he turns out to be, crashing bar mitvahs at Mar-a-Lago.

But as a business enterprise, January 6 was and remains an unqualified success. Two hundred and fifty million dollars go a hell of a lot further when there’s no presidential campaign to spend it on. (Well, yes, there’s 2024, but Nuzzi reports that Trump hasn’t even shelled out yet for a campaign office.) Contesting the 2020 election turned out to be a bargain because, of the 64 lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies, 20 were dismissed without a hearing and 14 were withdrawn by plaintiffs before a hearing took place. In the 30 cases granted a hearing, judges came down pretty quickly against election fraud claims. Nearly half these judges were appointed by Republicans, and eight were appointed by Trump himself. The single judge who ruled in Trump’s favor, in Pennsylvania, was later overturned by the state Supreme Court. And anyway, Trump’s personal lawyer in these postelection efforts, Rudolph Giuliani, said Trump “ordered me” to work without pay.