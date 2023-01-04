January 6 Was Donald Trump’s Most Successful Business Venture in 40 Years

By now you’re starting to wonder whether the $250 million Trump raised to contest the 2020 election in court went to any lawyers at all. It did! From January 2021 to June 2022, Save America reported spending $2.1 million on legal consulting. But according to Appendix Three, fully 67 percent of that went to law firms representing people who were subpoenaed or otherwise invited to testify before the select committee. That $2.1 million doesn’t include nearly $166,000 that went to the American Conservative Union, whose chairman, Trump ally Matt Schlapp, offered to pay legal fees to witnesses called before the select committee.

Also, after the election the Trump campaign set up something called the Recount Account, a segregated account to fund, well, recounts. Starting in March 2021, MAGA PAC, the successor organization to the Trump campaign, disclosed that it was paying millions for services related to recounts to a vendor called 2M Document Management. But in fact, according to Appendix Three, 2M was “primarily processing and reviewing documents” in response to subpoenas from the select committee and from a separate Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. MAGA PAC disbursed nearly $1 million from the Recount Account to 2M to deal with the Covid subcommittee. What Covid has to do with Stopping the Steal is anybody’s guess.

“Not only did President Trump lie to his supporters about the election,” concludes Appendix Three, “but he also ripped them off.” Trump may be losing his real estate acumen, but he’s found a new market in grifting would-be political insurrectionists. Another late-December revelation from the select committee (this from the testimony of Jared Kushner) was that the Donald wanted to trademark the phrase “rigged election.” Now you know why. From the start, Trump’s insane election claims were a highly profitable business venture for a man whose other businesses have lately, for the most part, been anything but.