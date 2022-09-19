Stephen Miller Spent the Trump Years Testing the Bounds of Executive Authority. Now He’s Testing the Legal System.

In addition to America First Legal, CPI last year spawned the Center for Renewing America, another culture-war group, headed by Russ Vought, former director of Trump’s Office of Management and Budget, and the Election Integrity Network, chaired by Cleta Mitchell, who was on the famous phone call where Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to win the state. Jeff Clark, whom Trump briefly considered installing as attorney general because Clark believed the Chinese rigged the election through Nest thermostats, is a senior fellow at the Center for Renewing America.

Trumpworld is a secretive and mistrustful place, and within it, AFL is more secretive and mistrustful than most. Miller and Hamilton did not return my emails. Neither, after a polite initial reply (“what are you working on”), did Robert Donachie, AFL’s press contact. The address listed on the website is a UPS store; the apparent suite number, 231, is really a postbox number. The actual office is one block away. When I knocked on AFL’s office door late one Friday afternoon in August, nobody replied. To be fair, nobody might have replied at that hour at The New Republic’s office either, because Covid still had most staff working remotely. But I puzzled that habits were no different at an organization that so fiercely opposes Covid vaccine and mask mandates. (In May, AFL threatened to sue the Biden administration over its rejoining the World Health Organization, claiming it would “relinquish our sovereignty.”)

Even many people inside Trumpworld don’t know the first thing about America First Legal. Another MAGA group, America First Policy Institute, is better known because it hosted a Washington conference in July where Trump spoke. Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro used the occasion to lambaste AFPI publicly as a nest of infidels. Reached by phone, Navarro assured me that AFPI is “a den of grifters and Never Trumpers that mean the boss harm.” But when I changed the subject to AFL, he said he knew nothing about it. Former Trump lawyers turned Never Trumpers Ty Cobb and Jerome Marcus told me the same.