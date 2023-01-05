George Santos’s Adviser Has a History of Working for Sleazeballs

Collins defended Grant at the time and kept him on as chief of staff, and Grant was never charged with anything. Two years later, though, the New York congressman hit a pothole of his own: Upon learning that an Australian biotech stock he had a stake in would tank, he schemed to conduct insider trading that would allow close family members and associates to avoid losses of over $750,000.

Grant had 23,300 shares of the biotech stock and sold them the same day that Collins’s son and his son’s “prospective father-in-law” sold their shares, according to The Buffalo News. In 2019, Collins resigned from Congress and pleaded guilty for lying to federal law enforcement officials and engaging in insider trading.

In the 2019–2020 campaign cycle, one of Big Dog Strategies’ clients was Kansas Congressman Steve Watkins. Watkins’s rap sheet is less sophisticated than Collins’s and closer to that of Santos. He inaccurately described his involvement in growing a private company—he said he started it rather than just helped expand it. Watkins also exaggerated his athletic prowess. He said on his campaign website in 2015 that he was the first person ever, in the same year, to compete in the Iditarod and also scale Mount Everest. He did do the Iditarod that year, finishing fifty-eighth out of 78, but an earthquake halted his plans to scale Everest, according to the Associated Press.