George Santos’s Adviser Has a History of Working for Sleazeballs

That adviser would be Chris Grant, the founder of a firm called Big Dog Strategies (on his LinkedIn page, he describes himself as “Chief Cook and Bottle Washer”). Grant is the link between former Representatives Chris Collins of upstate New York, Steve Watkins of Kansas, and Santos. He was a top consultant for all three candidates and now finds himself as one of the less scrutinized figures in the ongoing story of how a serial fabricator lied his way into a congressional seat (albeit one he has not yet formally taken because his party can’t seem to elect a speaker).

Big Dog Strategies lists over 80 Republican candidates and conservative organizations on its website. These include Republicans and allied groups at the presidential, federal, gubernatorial, and legislative levels. Santos, unsurprisingly, isn’t on this list. Some of the names listed are currently serving lawmakers like Tennessee Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn and incoming Michigan Congressman John James. Collins is on the list, as is Watkins. In both cases, Big Dog Strategies is acknowledging that it vended for two disgraced politicians whose political black marks were hardly minor.

Collins was first elected to the House in 2012 from a Buffalo-area seat—defeating, interestingly, current New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who had won the seat the previous year in a special election.* Grant served as media consultant and chief strategist for that campaign. He then became Collins’s chief of staff, and in 2015 Grant had his house raided by both federal and state law enforcement officials in connection to probes related to the WNY Progressive caucus, a political committee.