The Anti-McCarthy Right Has No End Goal Other Than Humiliating Him

What McCarthy failed to consider was how hard it would be for him to meet the most critical demands of the hardliners: for him to not be Kevin McCarthy. Those who oppose his nomination have realized that they can take him down—and, in doing so, get all that they want and more—and so that’s what they are going to do, if only to show the world that they can.



Some of the reporting pegs the antipathy of the most rightward members of the house to a general sense of mistrust: They see McCarthy as an ambitious striver and social climber, not really one of their own—a true believer. But, as Josh Marshall wrote, this tidy explanation ignores a larger context: Those who are seeking to flex their newfound majority power in the House Republican caucus don’t want government to function. They don’t care that these stunts hurt their party or the country. These stunts are the whole point of being in government.



In some ways, McCarthy is cursed simply for having hung around for a long time. The sole surviving Young Gun, he has occupied positions of prominence within House leadership for more than a decade. This alone is enough to doom you with a large segment of the Republican Party. McCarthy is hardly a RINO. He has embraced Donald Trump and MAGA and dutifully followed the party as it has made hard-right turn after hard-right turn. And yet, he is, simply by virtue of having been in Congress for a while, now a member of the hated “Establishment.” McCarthy has had to, on occasion, do things that help the country function, even in a diminished capacity. But mostly he has just become a symbol of an establishment that many in the party—and the entire party’s media—blames for its failure to take total cultural and political power.