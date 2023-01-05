The Anti-McCarthy Right Has No End Goal Other Than Humiliating Him

But the general lawlessness has extended far beyond the floor. McCarthy knew this wouldn’t be easy. Becoming the speaker of the House is hard enough in a functional political party; it’s extremely difficult in one as rowdy and ungovernable as the current GOP caucus and nigh on impossible when the margin of error is only four votes. Still, McCarthy, who is unremarkable in so many ways, was seemingly built for the task—and has dutifully spent his four years as minority leader preparing to one day take the gavel. To his credit, despite his well-documented lack of policy chops, McCarthy did read his party well: He knew that the path to power lay only in winning over his party’s right flank, and he has spent the last several years slavishly cozying up to it.



This he did, by nearly all metrics, nearly flawlessly. He voted against certifying the 2020 election. He’s promised his members that they’d get to launch a series of frivolous investigations into members of Joe Biden’s administration and family. He’s acceded to a series of escalating demands from his party’s far right that would more or less render him a mere ventriloquist’s dummy on day one. With Donald Trump’s endorsement in his pocket, he prepared for a game of chicken with his opponents, assuming he could either wait them out or win them over with carrots and sticks—promises of near veto power for legislation; threats of stripping committee assignments from holdouts.



McCarthy is no one’s idea of Sam Rayburn or Tip O’Neill or, for that matter, Nancy Pelosi, but his rationale was impeccable, even if the actions it guided were inexpertly deployed. This Republican Party, however, has long ceased to act rationally or on principle or even on any coherent ideological plane, but McCarthy understood and accommodated it. He planned to be the furthest-right speaker of the House in history; he would empower the Freedom Caucus; he would launch investigations; he would own the libs. What else could he have done to win over the far right?

