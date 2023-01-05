George Santos Got to Washington Thanks to a Systemic Failure of American Politics

Much of what Santos has put forward as the story of his life is questionable at best at this moment. He claimed to work for both Goldman Sachs and Citigroup; both companies told reporters they had no evidence he was ever an employee. Santos claimed he graduated from Baruch College in New York City but later admitted that he had not graduated from any college or university. What exactly Santos did for the last 15 years or so of his adult life is murky. Perhaps the only verifiable job he held during that period was as a customer service representative for Dish Network in Queens.

Some of his fabrications go beyond padding one’s résumé. Santos identified himself as Jewish and said his grandparents had survived the Holocaust on the campaign trail. “I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos later claimed, saying that he was describing himself as “Jew-ish,” as if he were a character in a Larry David sitcom. He also said at one point that “9/11 claimed my mother’s life,” which appeared to suggest that she was among the 3,000 victims of the 2001 terrorist attack, but later tweeted that she had died in 2017 of cancer. His campaign now claims she worked in the south tower and survived 9/11, but at this point, who knows.

Santos is hardly the first politician to embellish his credentials, give false claims about his ancestry, or overstate his education. But the thoroughness of his lies is still staggering. More than 10,000 people have served in the House over the past two centuries, and none of them seem to have so thoroughly fabricated their lives to get elected to that chamber. Even Donald Trump, the most prolific liar in American political life, does not get these basic biographical details wrong.