George Santos Got to Washington Thanks to a Systemic Failure of American Politics

But there are more urgent questions for now. What should be done about Santos himself? He may already be in some unspecified level of legal peril. The New York Times reported last week that federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and local prosecutors in Nassau County have opened investigations—largely centered on his financial dealings—into Santos’s conduct. Santos also faces a revived fraud case by prosecutors in Brazil that had been suspended by a court in 2008 when he couldn’t be located, a problem that New Yorkers helpfully solved by electing him to Congress.

None of that matters, however, when it comes to taking his seat in Congress. For obvious reasons, it is not illegal for elected officials to lie on the campaign trail. The Constitution also spells out the qualifications for members of the House, and the Supreme Court has interpreted that to mean that Congress cannot add additional barriers beyond what Article 1 demands. Any effort to prevent Santos from being seated would not survive a legal challenge. It is a somewhat moot point at the moment since the House isn’t truly in session thanks to the impasse over the speakership. (True to form, Santos briefly claimed on Tuesday night that he had taken an oath of office that was never given by a speaker of the House who doesn’t currently exist.)

In theory, the House could expel Santos for his lies and deceptions, and would be fully justified in doing so. But that would require a two-thirds vote from the chamber, which means a large number of House Republicans would have to vote to vacate a GOP-held seat in a majority-Biden district. My confidence in that caucus’s sense of civic duty is not quite so high after January 6. The optimal solution would be for Santos to do the honorable thing and resign from office. Then again, if Santos was interested in doing the honorable thing, he would not have been elected in the first place.